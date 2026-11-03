OK, oil prices are dropping rapidly, but do you really believe that the US will not bomb Iran after the midterms? I don’t and the resulting higher oil prices may have all kinds of unintended consequences. My latest piece for Reuters:

On AI and Iran, Trump risks bombing himself in the foot

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump’s administration has made the AI boom a signature economic bet. A strike on Iran after the US midterm elections could potentially blow that up.

Read the full piece here (paywall): https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/ai-iran-trump-risks-bombing-himself-foot-joachim-klement-2026-11-03/