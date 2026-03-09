Klement on Investing

Martin Schwoerer
7h

I'm thinking there should be some industrial arbitrage opportunity out there. Some kind of energy-intensive production that could fully utilize intermittent negative energy costs. Sadly, capital and personnel costs would negate most applications, it seems. Perhaps very cheap storage à la molten salt batteries is the only perspective. Or smaller-scale pumped storage.

Gunnar Miller
7h

There's another great unspoken risk related to the phenomenon of negative power prices: As Solvency II pushed many institutional investors into "alternatives", many of them appeared to be large-scale wind and solar farm installations promising a predictable yield. So it's not just the operators who are at risk. I don't think any of those insurers and pension funds who were told this was a stable income stream were plugging any negative numbers into their DCF models.

