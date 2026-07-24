Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Nikola Vuković, CFA's avatar
Nikola Vuković, CFA
8h

One of the PE darlings for the last decade has been buying vet clinics. The thesis is that people, especially millennials, are spending more on their pets, and often treat them like their children.

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GD's avatar
GD
4h

Beautiful dogs, JK. What are their names? (Asking for my cats 🐈 🐱)

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
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