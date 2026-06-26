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Nikola Vuković, CFA's avatar
Nikola Vuković, CFA
4h

Interesting linkage, but variance is not meaningful (2.5% for underdogs). Bundesliga clubs average between 8 to 14 fouls committed per match. Hoffenheim has most fouls - 13.9.

So the team that commits 10 fouls will commit 10.2 fouls when there is more smog. Basically if they play 5 games in smog, in one of those 5 games they will make 1 additional foul.

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Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
1h

Now for a real "impact of pollution" study someone needs to do a look at matches in Britain before the impact of the 1950's & 1960's Clean Air Acts was evident. (leaving aside the fact that players were also often smokers).

If you could see the whole pitch from the stands it wasn't considered a bad pollution day.

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