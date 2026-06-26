The World Cup is in full swing, and because I am writing this before the tournament starts, I have no clue what has happened so far, let alone what the weather is in the stadiums today. The latter may be more important than I previously thought since air pollution apparently influences the decisions of players on the pitch, according to a study by Michael Hirsch and Christian Grund.

These two football fans (they must be, why else would you do this research?) analysed the air pollution of every match in the German Bundesliga between 2009 and 2024. I have written before about studies that show how people who are exposed to higher pollution tend to have a harder time controlling their emotions.

Now imagine if you are trying to control your emotions in a situation that is inherently highly emotional, like a football match on the grandest stage in the world. Obviously, if pollution is higher in the stadium, more players may have difficulty controlling their emotions. And one simple way to measure this is to measure how often they commit fouls. Clearly, there are other behaviours that indicate a lack of emotional control, like tactical mistakes, but fouls are easy to measure, and if a player commits more fouls, it either indicates a lack of concentration or a higher degree of frustration.

Below is a chart of the average fouls committed per player on days when PM2.5 (the concentration of small particulate matter in the air) is 10 microgrammes per cubic metre higher than average. As you can see, most players foul more. And the more inferior their team is, the more they tend to foul.

Increase in fouls per player in a match when air pollution is higher

Source: Hirsch and Grund (2026)

If you are facing a much superior opponent, you are more frustrated during the match anyway. And if air pollution is higher that day, you are losing control more easily, and that means you choose to go full Vinnie the Axe on your opponent.

And if you are a fan of this kind of robust and honest style of football, I have a trick for you to make it more likely: If you burn pyrotechnics in a stadium, the particulate matter concentration in the stadium will rise enormously. One could even say it goes through the roof, but then again, this is a football stadium, so you know.