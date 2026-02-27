Like so many other people, I am no longer on social media. No matter which platform you choose, the conversations quickly become toxic and driven by the most outrageous people on the left and the right of the political spectrum. And don’t get me started about message boards like Reddit, 4Chan, 8Chan, etc., where it is even worse.

It feels like all the efforts by social media companies and message boards to create a ‘town square’ where people could meet and argue only led to a place where the village idiots gather.

And because I am right about this and need to feed my confirmation bias, I want to point you all to an article in Nature Humanities and Social Sciences Communications. The article investigated who is most likely to participate in online political discourse on social media in eight countries (the US, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam).

To do this, they recruited some 8,000 people and measured not only how often they participated in online political discussions, but also their psychological profiles and their cognitive abilities.

The charts below show a key result for four of the eight countries. People with higher cognitive ability are generally more likely to participate in political discussions. But if you look at how steep the lines are for different levels of cognitive ability, you notice something peculiar. For people with lower cognitive ability, the lines tend to be steeper. But steeper lines indicate that people with more psychopathic character traits are increasingly more likely to participate in online political discussions.

Relationship between psychopathy, cognitive ability and political discussion

Source: Ahmed and Masood (2025)

Essentially, what this study shows is that people with high psychopathy and low cognitive ability are overrepresented in online political discussions.

So, the next time you get triggered by someone on social media or a message board (or at your workplace, for that matter), think to yourself: ‘high psychopathy and low cognitive ability’, and move on.