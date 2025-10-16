AI is coming for your job. At least if you are a white-collar worker. I guess we have to be thankful to Microsoft for analysing what people use generative AI for and deducing from that which jobs are most likely to be made redundant by AI. Great, I’ll send them a thank you note when I get the pink slip…

In all seriousness, Microsoft researchers analysed more than 200,000 conversations between users of Microsoft Copilot’s chatbot to find out what they used the tool for. As you probably have guessed, by far the most common activity was to find information and to write for the public or other people outside the organisation or home.

What do people use GenAI for?

Source: Tomlinson et al. (2025)

And just in case you wonder who is using generative AI, all you need to do is look at the chart below that shows ChatGPT usage in the spring and summer of 2025. If you wonder what happened on June 6th, that was the end of the school term for US schools and the beginning of summer break.

What happened to ChatGPT on 6 June?

Source: OpenAI

Once you know what people are using generative AI for and how successful they are in completing the desired task, you can compare these activities with those from government surveys about time use. Then all you need to do is check for jobs where most time is spent on researching and finding information, as well as writing the results up in documents for clients or the public, and you can guess which jobs are most likely to be eliminated by AI. So here are the top 40.

Jobs most likely to be replaced by AI

Source: Tomlinson et al. (2025)

In case you find your job somewhere on that list (and unfortunately, I think research analyst is part of that list, though it is not explicitly mentioned), then you might wonder what your alternatives are. Thankfully, the researchers from Microsoft also provide a list of jobs least likely to be replaced by AI. So here are your alternatives.

Jobs least likely to be replaced by AI

Source: Tomlinson et al. (2025)

The problem is that the researchers did not show average pay for each of these jobs, and somehow I think that working as a water treatment plant operator stinks, both literally and from a financial perspective when compared to working in finance.