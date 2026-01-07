Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
20h

My feeling is that Putin has painted himself into a corner and will not agree to stop until he has taken his country back 30 years.

How much longer will it take?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture