My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out this morning and I wrote a little bit about the opportunity in the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war ends.

Rebuilding Ukraine could be top European investment theme of 2026

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The eyes of the world have been glued to the twists and turns of the ongoing talks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but the real story for investors is what comes after. If U.S. President Donald Trump is successful in pushing through a truce, a massive reconstruction boom could begin almost immediately.

Read the full post here: reuters.com/markets/europe/rebuilding-ukraine-could-be-top-european-investment-theme-2026-2026-01-07/