Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Stephen Bosch's avatar
Stephen Bosch
5h

Very interesting, but I wonder if it is entirely fair to single out Ukraine here.

What if you performed the same analysis on, say, Canada? I'll bet you twenty quid it would look very similar.

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