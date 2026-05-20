Earlier this year, I wrote in my regular Reuters column about the huge investment opportunity from the reconstruction of Ukraine, once the war there ends. Now, things have got a bit sidetracked this year, but the opportunity persists no matter what happens elsewhere in the world. But I don’t want to be accused of boosterism. It is not going to be easy to rebuild Ukraine, as a study by the University of Chicago and the World Bank shows.

Remember when former Warsaw Pact countries tried to rebuild their economies after fifty years of communist rule? Factories were in a terrible state, and companies were mismanaged. Economists back then argued for shock therapy and radical liberalisation of the local economies. That didn’t work out too well in the end. But at least it showed how difficult it is to invigorate an ailing economy dominated by unproductive businesses.

Unfortunately, Ukraine shows some parallels to these countries. Here is the annual productivity growth in Ukraine until the pandemic. There is a clear decline in productivity growth.

Ukraine’s declining productivity growth

Source: Akcigit et al. (2025)

This decline in productivity growth, according to the study, is driven, among other things, by a declining responsiveness to productivity shocks. Ukrainian businesses adapt less and less to advances in technology and hence lose competitiveness in an international comparison and experience lower growth domestically.

Declining responsiveness to productivity shocks

Source: Akcigit et al. (2025)

This, in turn, seems to be driven by a lack of creative destruction. There are fewer bankruptcies, and fewer start-ups can challenge the status quo. It seems that a lot of it has to do with state-owned enterprises, which are notoriously unproductive but are not allowed to go under.

State-owned enterprises are overrepresented among unproductive businesses

Source: Akcigit et al. (2025)

The key to growth in Ukraine and a successful Ukrainian reconstruction will thus be not just how much money is invested, but how to tame the state-owned enterprises and funnel investments into start-ups and innovative companies and allow them to grow in the face of unproductive incumbents.

Easier said than done, I know.