Regulatory capture is real
Europe is the world champion in regulation. Indeed, I would go as far as saying that one of our key exports is regulation. But regulation exists everywhere, even in the US. Industries like the financial industry, utilities, or energy face more stringent regulations than other industries, and for good reasons. But how does regulation influence share prices, and can companies play regulators and increase regulatory capture?
Regulatory capture in this context means that companies can influence lawmakers and government agencies overseeing them to such an extent that they gain a competitive advantage.
Alan Crane and Andrew Koch measured the regulatory intensity of different industries in the US between 1980 and 2020. They then looked not only at the valuation of US companies in different industries (they use Price/Book ratios) and how regulation influences these valuations, but also at whether political connections help a company. Finally, they look at the famous revolving door of industry insiders moving to regulators and regulators taking on roles in the companies they used to regulate to measure the effect of regulatory capture.
First, they find that companies that face stricter regulations on average have lower valuations. This is no surprise since regulation tends to limit growth and protect stakeholders other than shareholders (e.g. the environment, workers, customers). These regulations increase costs, reduce margins and lower growth opportunities compared to a completely unregulated wild west market. But of course, these regulations create other benefits like a safer workplace for employees, a cleaner environment, and consumer products that don’t kill or harm the people who use them.
One just has to look at the almost completely unregulated crypto space to know that the large growth rates there come with a flip side of massive crime. This study from 2025 estimates that a whopping 98% of meme coins exhibit signs of fraud like pump-and-dump activity or rug pulls.
Meanwhile, regulation is increasingly exploited by companies to their advantage. The chart below shows that companies that operate in more intensely regulated industries have higher valuations than companies in less regulated industries when there is a revolving door, i.e. when regulators become industry experts and vice versa. And the more regulators are populated by industry insiders, the higher the valuations get. The driver for this is simple. Companies in heavily regulated industries use regulators to protect their business from new entrants and international competition. This helps them reduce competition, increase margins and of course create higher profits that are rewarded with higher valuations.
The link between company valuation, regulatory intensity, and the size of the revolving door
Source: Crane and Koch (2025).
re: revolving door, I wonder how many former bankers get to regulate finance in the EU, and vice-versa.
By the way, one case of what to me sounds like typical regulatory capture would be the PRIIPS regulations. A normy German or Frenchman has since 2018 not been allowed to buy standard ETFs like SPY or QQQ or FEZ; they need to decide whether to purchase ISIN=IE00B3XXRP09 or ISIN=IE00B5BMR08. Which are of course less liquid and more expensive, but the common folk needs to be protected from buying those "risky foreign assets", it seems.
One wonders how European investors could even survive before 2018, and which consumer advocacy group actually asked for these regs.
I have personal experience in working with teams in figuring out how to use heavy regulation to our advantage. Regulation raises barriers to entry and increases pricing power. My old employer kept a steady drum beat on the importance of regulation to maintain high safety and environmental standards, but the real prize was a market where we were essentially a duopoly. Regulation helps everyone! And it also prevents annoying change and innovation. Good stuff.