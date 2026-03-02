Europe is the world champion in regulation. Indeed, I would go as far as saying that one of our key exports is regulation. But regulation exists everywhere, even in the US. Industries like the financial industry, utilities, or energy face more stringent regulations than other industries, and for good reasons. But how does regulation influence share prices, and can companies play regulators and increase regulatory capture?

Regulatory capture in this context means that companies can influence lawmakers and government agencies overseeing them to such an extent that they gain a competitive advantage.

Alan Crane and Andrew Koch measured the regulatory intensity of different industries in the US between 1980 and 2020. They then looked not only at the valuation of US companies in different industries (they use Price/Book ratios) and how regulation influences these valuations, but also at whether political connections help a company. Finally, they look at the famous revolving door of industry insiders moving to regulators and regulators taking on roles in the companies they used to regulate to measure the effect of regulatory capture.

First, they find that companies that face stricter regulations on average have lower valuations. This is no surprise since regulation tends to limit growth and protect stakeholders other than shareholders (e.g. the environment, workers, customers). These regulations increase costs, reduce margins and lower growth opportunities compared to a completely unregulated wild west market. But of course, these regulations create other benefits like a safer workplace for employees, a cleaner environment, and consumer products that don’t kill or harm the people who use them.

One just has to look at the almost completely unregulated crypto space to know that the large growth rates there come with a flip side of massive crime. This study from 2025 estimates that a whopping 98% of meme coins exhibit signs of fraud like pump-and-dump activity or rug pulls.

Meanwhile, regulation is increasingly exploited by companies to their advantage. The chart below shows that companies that operate in more intensely regulated industries have higher valuations than companies in less regulated industries when there is a revolving door, i.e. when regulators become industry experts and vice versa. And the more regulators are populated by industry insiders, the higher the valuations get. The driver for this is simple. Companies in heavily regulated industries use regulators to protect their business from new entrants and international competition. This helps them reduce competition, increase margins and of course create higher profits that are rewarded with higher valuations.

The link between company valuation, regulatory intensity, and the size of the revolving door

Source: Crane and Koch (2025).