Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
2h

re: revolving door, I wonder how many former bankers get to regulate finance in the EU, and vice-versa.

By the way, one case of what to me sounds like typical regulatory capture would be the PRIIPS regulations. A normy German or Frenchman has since 2018 not been allowed to buy standard ETFs like SPY or QQQ or FEZ; they need to decide whether to purchase ISIN=IE00B3XXRP09 or ISIN=IE00B5BMR08. Which are of course less liquid and more expensive, but the common folk needs to be protected from buying those "risky foreign assets", it seems.

One wonders how European investors could even survive before 2018, and which consumer advocacy group actually asked for these regs.

Reply
Share
Sunny London's avatar
Sunny London
3h

I have personal experience in working with teams in figuring out how to use heavy regulation to our advantage. Regulation raises barriers to entry and increases pricing power. My old employer kept a steady drum beat on the importance of regulation to maintain high safety and environmental standards, but the real prize was a market where we were essentially a duopoly. Regulation helps everyone! And it also prevents annoying change and innovation. Good stuff.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture