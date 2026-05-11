Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Simon Evan-Cook's avatar
Simon Evan-Cook
16h

Thanks. Good post. I suspect this is why the UK has refused to go into recession over the last four years despite constant predictions of the opposite from economists.

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Richard Monkhouse's avatar
Richard Monkhouse
15h

The introduction of a minimum wage was a form of political interference in the free market economy. The policy was introduced throughout western economies in the late nineties. It created a wave of social and economic consequences back then. The premise was that it would keep people out of poverty. In my view it made poverty more likely. It was noticeable at the time of introduction, that many redundancies took place in the middle management level of large companies. It was not that the positions were no longer required. They were rebranded through altered job descriptions and re advertised at lower salaries. Why would an encumbant manager on 50k apply for his own job now advertised at 25k? New positions were advertised just above the minimum wage often with the fanfare “we don’t just pay the minimum wage!” At the employee level, wages fell, overall, as a consequence of this policy. At boardroom level remuneration flourished. By the mid to late nineties poverty had been radically reduced in the uk. From the point of the introduction of the policy along with other factors it returned to the agenda.

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