When I talk to retail investors, I am surprised by how often I hear claims that investing in a green fund or green stocks reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Newsflash: It doesn’t. ESG investing reduces the risk of an investment being caught in a scandal or an environmental accident, etc., but it does nothing to incentivise a company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, for example. For that, engagement is needed, and retail investors simply don’t have the leverage to influence corporate decisions.

But there is one group of companies that seems to benefit from the misguided belief among retail investors that ESG investments help reduce greenhouse gas emissions: asset management firms offering ESG funds.

Florian Heeb, Julian Kölbel, and Camilla Weder surveyed 189 academics and more than 2,000 retail investors in Germany about their beliefs on ESG investments and green funds. The basic disagreement between experts and retail investors is shown in the chart below, which shows how many respondents agree or disagree with the statement that “investing €10,000 for ten years in a green fund makes a relevant contribution to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions”. Most retail investors think so, while most academics disagree.

Do investments in green funds reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Source: Heeb et al. (2025)

Indeed, if you ask experts and retail investors how much a €10,000 investment in a green fund offsets the average German’s greenhouse gas footprint, most academic experts say zero, with the average expectation a 2% offset or less. Meanwhile, the average retail investor expects that such an investment would offset his or her greenhouse gas emissions by about 10%.

How much does an investment in green funds offset personal greenhouse gas emissions?

Source: Heeb et al. (2025)

Of course, one could educate the public about the lack of impact of investment in the average green fund. But I guess fund managers will not be leading the charge on that one. When the researchers informed retail investors about the true impact of their investment in green funds, the willingness to pay for a green fund declined significantly. They were still willing to pay more for a green fund than a conventional fund, and when given the choice, 55% of retail investors would still choose the green fund rather than the conventional fund, but the premium they are willing to pay for a green fund shrinks by about a quarter.

Willingness to pay for a green fund

Source: Heeb et al. (2025)