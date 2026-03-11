Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
5hEdited

My observation is that each successive post-WWII generation has clearly faced three growing impediments: 1) Declining real wages, which peaked in the 1970s alongside solid unionized jobs with decent benefits, 2) tertiary education costs outstripping inflation, and 3) increasingly restrictive NIMBY zoning; as the saying goes, an environmentalist is someone who's already built his house in the woods. This may be even more pronounced in Europe and the UK, where barriers to suburban sprawl are entrenched and construction standards are prohibitively high (Europeans already take great pleasure mocking Americans for their "stick-built" housing).

I've written about the first factor here https://gunnarmiller.substack.com/p/the-golden-calf-of-optimization ; the second is well-documented (note how broadly popular President Biden's student loan forgiveness attempts were); and Prof. Scott Galloway has addressed the third https://www.profgalloway.com/project-2028-housing/ . But I haven't seen serious work on a fourth factor I suspect is also at play: The impact of longer life expectancies on housing stock turnover.

In Germany, I live surrounded by 80- and 90-something widows and widowers rattling around in four-bedroom homes, and my 88-year old mother-in law has a whole renovated train station to herself. Back in the US, my 85-year-old parents occupy a four-bedroom farmhouse with a tenant house. The main house has been home to twelve families over 235 years; Schneider, Leinbach, Kemmerer, Hartman, McGiness, Cassel, Woodward, Gilmore, Muhs, Frederick, Herlant, and Miller. Assuming average households of five, roughly 60 people have lived there. The average residency was about 20 years, but the Millers now hold the record at 47 years (20%), just ahead of the builder Schneider at 41 (17%) and the Hartmans at 34 (14%). The Muhses managed only 12 years (5%), the Cassels (after whom the road was named) a mere six (3%).

The common thread: Property taxes are low, so there is little financial pressure on older owners to downsize; and they are often prisoners of all the multi-generational household contents with which they're emotionally attached. This housing stock simply isn't being released for young families the way it once was. A related and underappreciated dynamic is the shift from income taxes to property taxes (Texas being a prime example), which further burdens young buyers trying to get a foothold.

I'm old enough to remember my "Greatest/GI Generation" grandparents remarking on how hard it was for young couples in the '20s and '30s to buy a home, compared to what they then watched my parents' "Silent Generation" and the younger "Baby Boomer" cohorts accomplish with low interest rates and ample new development in a booming postwar economy. Perhaps we're back to the future. I lived through the inflation and oil shocks of the '70s when that all started to unravel, which makes today's self-inflicted version all the more dispiriting.

Reply
Share
Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
6h

I think that middle class consumption growth is the backbone of the global economic system.

This is still the case for China, which exploits Western consumption through exports.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture