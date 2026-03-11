The traditional way for middle-class people to build wealth and a retirement nest egg is to save for the down payment for a house and then pay the mortgage for a couple of decades until you own the home outright. But in countries like the US and the UK, this dream of homeownership has become increasingly distant for the younger generation. And this has some weird knock-on effects.

According to the Apartment List’s Millennial Homeownership Report, Homeownership at age 30 among Millennials in 2024 was 33%. This is substantially lower than for Gen X when they were 30 (42%), Baby Boomers (48%) and the Silent Generation (55%). To understand why, we have to look at the maps below that show US housing affordability by county in 2010 and 2023. Clearly, in many regions (West Coast, Florida, Northeast), house prices have risen so much that it has become much harder to buy one if you are young.

Housing affordability in the US

Source: Lee and Yo (2025).

A new study by Seung Hyeoung Lee and Younggeun Yoo shows how Millennials who are confronted with this lack of affordable housing react to it. In short, they give up.

If you start to think that you will never be able to buy a house, you wonder why you should bother working hard and trying to get that promotion to increase your wage. What’s the point? As a result, the work effort (measured as the subjective amount of disutility people experience if they work fewer hours) that people who turned 20 in 2010 will put in during their lifetime is about 6% lower than the work effort that people who were aged 20 in 1970 will put in during their lifetime.

Estimated work effort through the life cycle for people turning 20 in 1970 and 2010

Source: Lee and Yo (2025)

But because of this lower work effort, people who turned 20 in 2010 will likely experience lower income than their parents’ generation for their entire life cycle. The result is that the money available for consumption declines by an estimated 10% to 15% as well.

Estimated consumption through the life cycle for people turning 20 in 1970 and 2010

Source: Lee and Yo (2025)

Of course, there is a chicken-and-egg question here. Is lower housing affordability causing a lower work effort, or does lower work effort lead to career paths where salaries don’t increase as much over time, making it harder to save for the down payment for a house? I don’t know, and the study can’t tell.

But what the study shows is that consumption growth, which has arguably been the main driver of the US economy since the 1960s, is structurally slowing down, starting with the Millennial generation.