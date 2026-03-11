Roast chicken and nest egg
The traditional way for middle-class people to build wealth and a retirement nest egg is to save for the down payment for a house and then pay the mortgage for a couple of decades until you own the home outright. But in countries like the US and the UK, this dream of homeownership has become increasingly distant for the younger generation. And this has some weird knock-on effects.
According to the Apartment List’s Millennial Homeownership Report, Homeownership at age 30 among Millennials in 2024 was 33%. This is substantially lower than for Gen X when they were 30 (42%), Baby Boomers (48%) and the Silent Generation (55%). To understand why, we have to look at the maps below that show US housing affordability by county in 2010 and 2023. Clearly, in many regions (West Coast, Florida, Northeast), house prices have risen so much that it has become much harder to buy one if you are young.
Housing affordability in the US
Source: Lee and Yo (2025).
A new study by Seung Hyeoung Lee and Younggeun Yoo shows how Millennials who are confronted with this lack of affordable housing react to it. In short, they give up.
If you start to think that you will never be able to buy a house, you wonder why you should bother working hard and trying to get that promotion to increase your wage. What’s the point? As a result, the work effort (measured as the subjective amount of disutility people experience if they work fewer hours) that people who turned 20 in 2010 will put in during their lifetime is about 6% lower than the work effort that people who were aged 20 in 1970 will put in during their lifetime.
Estimated work effort through the life cycle for people turning 20 in 1970 and 2010
Source: Lee and Yo (2025)
But because of this lower work effort, people who turned 20 in 2010 will likely experience lower income than their parents’ generation for their entire life cycle. The result is that the money available for consumption declines by an estimated 10% to 15% as well.
Estimated consumption through the life cycle for people turning 20 in 1970 and 2010
Source: Lee and Yo (2025)
Of course, there is a chicken-and-egg question here. Is lower housing affordability causing a lower work effort, or does lower work effort lead to career paths where salaries don’t increase as much over time, making it harder to save for the down payment for a house? I don’t know, and the study can’t tell.
But what the study shows is that consumption growth, which has arguably been the main driver of the US economy since the 1960s, is structurally slowing down, starting with the Millennial generation.
My observation is that each successive post-WWII generation has clearly faced three growing impediments: 1) Declining real wages, which peaked in the 1970s alongside solid unionized jobs with decent benefits, 2) tertiary education costs outstripping inflation, and 3) increasingly restrictive NIMBY zoning; as the saying goes, an environmentalist is someone who's already built his house in the woods. This may be even more pronounced in Europe and the UK, where barriers to suburban sprawl are entrenched and construction standards are prohibitively high (Europeans already take great pleasure mocking Americans for their "stick-built" housing).
I've written about the first factor here https://gunnarmiller.substack.com/p/the-golden-calf-of-optimization ; the second is well-documented (note how broadly popular President Biden's student loan forgiveness attempts were); and Prof. Scott Galloway has addressed the third https://www.profgalloway.com/project-2028-housing/ . But I haven't seen serious work on a fourth factor I suspect is also at play: The impact of longer life expectancies on housing stock turnover.
In Germany, I live surrounded by 80- and 90-something widows and widowers rattling around in four-bedroom homes, and my 88-year old mother-in law has a whole renovated train station to herself. Back in the US, my 85-year-old parents occupy a four-bedroom farmhouse with a tenant house. The main house has been home to twelve families over 235 years; Schneider, Leinbach, Kemmerer, Hartman, McGiness, Cassel, Woodward, Gilmore, Muhs, Frederick, Herlant, and Miller. Assuming average households of five, roughly 60 people have lived there. The average residency was about 20 years, but the Millers now hold the record at 47 years (20%), just ahead of the builder Schneider at 41 (17%) and the Hartmans at 34 (14%). The Muhses managed only 12 years (5%), the Cassels (after whom the road was named) a mere six (3%).
The common thread: Property taxes are low, so there is little financial pressure on older owners to downsize; and they are often prisoners of all the multi-generational household contents with which they're emotionally attached. This housing stock simply isn't being released for young families the way it once was. A related and underappreciated dynamic is the shift from income taxes to property taxes (Texas being a prime example), which further burdens young buyers trying to get a foothold.
I'm old enough to remember my "Greatest/GI Generation" grandparents remarking on how hard it was for young couples in the '20s and '30s to buy a home, compared to what they then watched my parents' "Silent Generation" and the younger "Baby Boomer" cohorts accomplish with low interest rates and ample new development in a booming postwar economy. Perhaps we're back to the future. I lived through the inflation and oil shocks of the '70s when that all started to unravel, which makes today's self-inflicted version all the more dispiriting.
I think that middle class consumption growth is the backbone of the global economic system.
This is still the case for China, which exploits Western consumption through exports.