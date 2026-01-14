As I write these lines, there is no ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. But even if by the time you read this, the war is still ongoing, we have to be clear-eyed about the economic fate of Russia after the war ends and what that means for Europe.

First, we should be under no illusions that after four years of sanctions, the Russian government is on the brink of ruin and may run out of money soon. Rather, while the sanctions have been effective to some degree, Russia has still been able to export much of its oil, which has been lucrative enough to ensure it has enough money to continue the war for a while.

However, below the surface, cracks are showing up as Marek Dabrowski from the Bruegel Think Tank shows. First, he notes that inflation in Russia runs significantly higher than the 4% inflation target of the central bank, forcing the central bank to increase interest rates, which compounds the pain of the war on the civilian population. In a country where one cannot trust public opinion polls about the government or the economy, I would hazard a guess that people aren’t too happy about the state of affairs.

Meanwhile, as oil prices remain subdued, the oil revenues of the Russian government continue to slide. As I said, that is not enough to force an end to the war, but it is enough to cause financial difficulties.

Oil and gas revenues of the Russian Federation

Source: Dabrowski (2025)

While the primary source of revenues slowly dries up, the costs of the war are mounting. In 2024, the defence budget accounted for 28% of the Russian government budget and some 19% of government spending. In 2025, the defence budget is expected to rise by roughly a quarter, putting it on track to reach 21%.

Russian defence spending rises fast

Source: Dabrowski (2025)

What is going to happen when the war ends?

We know from history that a country that has been fighting a major war faces two challenges after the war. First, the entire war machinery suddenly becomes useless, and the government has to either switch the economy back to civilian production, which creates mass job losses in the defence industry and the military. Or the government finds a new war to keep the army and the defence industry happy, and the entire war machinery running.

Hmmm…

Second, as civilian demand increases rapidly after a war ends, we typically get a significant spike in inflation because supply chains for civilian goods have been neglected for years. Effectively, the Russian economy will experience a similar inflation shock like most of the world did after the pandemic ended in 2021. And the way to fight such an inflation spike is for the central bank to hike interest rates aggressively.

And this is where Russia’s economy may collapse, because thanks to the sanctions, Russian businesses have been living on borrowed money for the last four years. As costs mounted and demand for civilian goods shrank, private companies in Russia used loans to keep their businesses going. In the process, we have seen a veritable credit boom launched over the last four years.

A credit boom in the private sector

Source: Dabrowski (2025)

So when the war ends and the central bank hikes interest rates to fight inflation, many of these businesses may be unable to service their loans. A financial crisis and economic collapse may then follow the inflation spike.

And if you are, say, the President of Russia in this environment, you may start to wonder if you are still eligible for life insurance or whether your insurance broker refuses coverage.

And if you fear that your life insurance may no longer pay out, then you may also start to think that it might have been better anyway to keep the war machine running and find another country to invade. I wonder which one that could be.