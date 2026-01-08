Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
4h

"If you net it all out, the study finds that much of the import sanctions were circumvented, but not all. In particular, the science and technology sector was unable to get its hands on re-routed or substituted imports and suffered large reductions (c.30%) in access to inputs."

A greater impact than I imagined

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Spyros Andreopoulos's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos
6m

I think it's the other way round: sanctions work much more than most people think - I keep hearing that sanctions don't work, which begs the question why the first demand that Russia articulates is that they be dropped. Also, let's not forget that if they have to pay more to get the goods rerouted via intermediaries, that's also a desired effect of sanctions. As is the fact that they have to sell their oil more cheaply than they otherwise would. Sanctions rarely are black or white.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture