Back in 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I tried to estimate how effective the sanctions against Russia would be and how long Russia could live under these sanctions before it runs out of money. In light of an interesting new study on the economic impact of sanctions by Martin Bernstein and his colleagues, I wanted to revisit that forecast from three years ago.

I said that Russia’s GDP would drop by nearly 10% over the next 12 months, and if the international community sanctioned Russian oil and gas exports, Russia would be on its knees within one to two years. If, on the other hand, Russia can continue to export oil and gas, it will be able to withstand the sanctions for a very long time.

Within 12 months of the sanctions, Russia’s real GDP in US dollars did drop by 10% as the chart below shows, and by now, Russia’s economy is about 23% smaller than at the end of 2021. But of course, Russia did not run out of money within two years, mainly because the country continues to export its oil to China, India and other countries and its natural gas in the form of LNG to a range of countries, including Germany.

Russia’s real GDP has declined significantly since the war began

Source: Panmure Liberum, Bloomberg

Note that even though Russia was subject to extremely strict sanctions, hitting a large part of its economy, the country can withstand these sanctions quite well and for a long time. Typically, sanctions imposed on a country are much smaller than those documented by Bernstein et al. They examine a total of 535 trade sanctions between 1870 and 2020 to assess the typical effect on a sanctioned economy.

Their data shows that while there are a few outsized examples that skew the average share of GDP affected by sanctions, the median sanctioned share of the economy is about 0.5% of a country’s GDP.

Median share of the economy affected by sanctions

Source: Bernstein et al. (2025)

In the case of export sanctions, the share is typically larger at 0.5% to 0.7% of a country’s exports, but still, sanctions target only a small part of the economy. And this means the economic impact of these sanctions is small as well.

The chart below shows the loss of GDP in the case of low, average, and high sanctions. Low sanctions in this context mean the average economic impact of sanctions below the median, and large sanctions mean the average economic impact of sanctions above the median. In the case of low sanctions, there is no impact on the sanctioned country’s GDP, while for large sanctions, it reaches about 5% of GDP in the first four years. The average sanction reduces GDP by 1% to 2% in the first four years.

Economic impact of sanctions

Source: Bernstein et al. (2025)

The authors of the study hasten to point out that these are averages. For countries with very concentrated exports or imports, the economic impact can be three to four times larger simply because sanctions targeted at these crucial trade flows have an outsized impact on the sanctioned country.

But I must ask whether we ever have the stomach to impose such draconian sanctions? We certainly shied away from effective sanctions against Russian oil and gas exports. Would we really impose draconian sanctions on other major oil exporters like Saudi Arabia or on major exporters like China? I doubt it. And that means that while sanctions can work in theory, they are only deployed in a meaningful way against smaller countries with little global impact. The big guys can largely do as they please, because most countries don’t want to impose sanctions that would create significant costs to them.