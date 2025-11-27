Experienced investors know that it is a fool’s errand to bet on trend reversals in the short run. Even the academically identified short-term reversal effect has stopped working twenty years ago. But Yixuan Rui and Robert Durand describe a hedge fund trade that very much bets on short-term reversals and successfully so.

They noticed that hedge funds tend to reduce holdings in stocks that have a lot of short interest against them and that approach the 52-week high. The idea is that as these stocks approach the 52-week high, momentum will be exhausted, in particular when the fundamentals are weak as indicated by lots of short positions against a stock.

Meanwhile, if a stock has low short interest against it and the share price is drifting lower and further away from the 52-week high, hedge funds tend to increase positions. This is not a behaviour that the researchers observe with mutual funds and other investors. It is unique to hedge funds.

But it seems to work. Stocks that are close to the 52-week high and have high short interest against them tend to fall in price in the next quarter while stocks far away from, the 52-week high with low short interest tend to rise. The result is that hedge funds on average make money with this short-term contrarian trade.

Change in hedge fund positioning by stock characteristics

Source: Rui and Durand (2025)