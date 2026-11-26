Jason Hsu of Research Affiliates and Rayliant Advisors is an old acquaintance of mine, so he hopefully won’t object to me stealing the title of his research note. But I think it is a great note that addresses the question of whether the index weight of Chinese A-Shares (c.0.4% in the MSCI AC World and c.4% in the MSCI Emerging Markets) should be higher. After all, MSCI includes A-Shares only at 20% of their free float market cap to reflect liquidity constraints in the market.

And of course, China may be 0.4% of the global stock market index but is the world’s second largest economy (and the largest, if you measure it properly), which is one of the common arguments in favour of a higher exposure to Chinese shares. But since when are stock market returns correlated with the level of GDP? Jason and his colleagues go on to show that while GDP-weighted portfolios slightly outperform the MSCI AC World Index (6.3% p.a. vs 6.1% p.a. between May 2005 and March 2020), they also have higher portfolio volatility and the outperformance is unlikely to be systematic in nature.

At which point, the question inevitably turns to GDP growth. And this is where one could expect to see a correlation. After all, higher GDP growth in a country should lead to higher earnings growth for businesses and ultimately to higher stock market returns. Except that Jay Ritter and yours truly have done plenty of work to test this hypothesis and showed that there is no correlation at all between GDP growth and stock market returns. And there are good reasons why this is so, as I explain in my paper.

Ok, China’s size and growth are bad reasons to invest in Chinese stocks, but what about diversification benefits from low correlation? That is a reason, since China A-shares have a very low correlation of 0.4 with both the US and developed markets in general. Crucially, during crisis periods like the financial crisis, the European debt crisis and the pandemic, these correlations remain low, and there is no indication of correlation breakdown (the pattern that in a crisis, correlation tends to increase as all risky assets sell off at the same time).

The volatility of Chinese stocks is also much larger than that of developed markets. Yet, the analysis in the paper shows that correlations are so low that adding Chinese stocks increases portfolio returns faster than it increases volatility. Thus, adding more Chinese stocks as a diversifier makes sense, up to a point.

By the way, the higher volatility of Chinese A-Shares may be a sign of higher systematic risk that is compensated with a higher risk premium. Yeah, let’s skip that because there is no evidence for a higher risk premium in Chinese stocks.

Which brings me to the last two arguments the authors of the paper investigate. First, they examine whether it is worthwhile to frontrun index providers in the hope that they will eventually lift the 20% rule for Chinese A-shares and allow them to be included in the index at their full free float market cap. If this were the case, it would create inflows of an estimated $79bn from the MSCI AC World and $240bn from the MSCI Emerging Markets given how much money is tracking these indices today. When Chinese A-Shares were first included in the MSCI Emerging Market Index in 2000, they experienced a massive rerating and annual returns of 24.6% in the subsequent five years. It seems reasonable that some of this was due to the added buying pressure from index investors, but how much exactly remains unclear.

And finally, there is the argument that because retail investors dominate the Chinese A-share market, it may provide a great opportunity for active managers to pick stocks. Retail investors are, after all, not known as the most sophisticated investors.

That may be the case, but I know of no study that shows a correlation between the share of retail investors and the ability of fund managers to generate alpha. And even if there were such a study, I probably wouldn’t touch Chinese A-shares with a barge pole. You see, accounting standards aren’t really that high in China, and the authors drive that home with a fantastic chart about the profitability of companies in the US vs China.

The top row in the chart below shows the distribution of US stocks along Return on Equity (ROE). On the left, we see the distribution from 1984 to 2001. Notice the little jump in the distribution at an ROE level of zero? This is a sign that companies engaged in earnings management and used accounting tricks to turn a company that is slightly loss-making into one that is slightly profitable. Then, as part of the regulatory cleanup after the tech bubble burst in 2000, companies were subjected to much more stringent accounting rules. And since then, we hardly see that kind of egregious earnings management in the US (top right-hand chart).

And now, ladies and gentlemen, please cast your eyes on the two charts in the bottom row which show Chinese companies for the same periods as the US. I think the term ‘earnings management’ doesn’t even begin to describe what is going on. These charts are signs of systematic and widespread earnings manipulation, in my view.

Earnings management among US and Chinese stocks

Source: Wool et al. (2026)