Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zane's avatar
Zane
2h

LOL. “that’s stating the obvious”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GD's avatar
GD
5h

Getting worse on both counts with RFK Jr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture