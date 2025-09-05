Did you know that, on average, Americans are getting sicker and stupider every year? Ok, that’s stating the obvious, but did you know that this trend started suddenly around 1947?

In the latest edition of the American Economic Review, Nicholas Reynolds documents a surprising change in trends across the American population in key indicators for health and human capital. The charts below illustrate six key variables and their trends around 1947.

Panel A shows the average hourly wage of men by cohort. Starting after the Second World War, the average hourly wage of employed men adjusted for their age has declined. Meanwhile, the average number of years of schooling plateaued around the same time (Panel E), while women’s years of education (Panel F) continued to increase.

On the health side, mortality rates suddenly started to rise again after the Second World War and only returned to previous declining trends in the mid-1960s (Panels C and D).

Age-adjusted outcome by birth cohort

Source: Reynolds (2025)

So, yes, compared to their grandparents at the same age, today’s baby boomers (born between 1945 and 1965) are not much better educated and not that much healthier, but most definitely are making less money when adjusted for inflation. And that is just the baby boomer generation.

What has caused these peculiar shifts? Reynolds suggests two possible explanations, both of which require more research to be confirmed.

The first theory is that because there were more of them, baby boomer kids suffered from more intense competition for resources. Classrooms in schools were larger, and doctors had to deal with more patients, which reduced the quality of education and healthcare that baby boomers received.

The second theory is environmental. After the Second World War, cars became truly ubiquitous on American roads. However, until the 1970s, these cars ran on fuel that contained lead, a substance now known to be detrimental to the brain development of children and young adults, and generally harmful to health. It is so bad that there is a case to be made that the person who invented lead fuel additives may have killed more people on the planet than any other human.

In particular, the renewed improvement in health outcomes for people born after 1960, as shown in the charts above, indicates that the removal of lead from the air may have been one of the best things we have ever done.