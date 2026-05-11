Slashing immigration could lead to higher taxes
My latest opinion piece for Reuters Open Interest is out this morning. It touches on a politically sensitive subject: immigration. There clearly is a massive anti-immigration wave in Europe and the US underway. But as I argue in the piece, this will in the long run lead to either higher deficits or higher taxes, potentially both.
Slashing immigration could lead to higher taxes
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Many politicians in the U.S., Britain and Europe are trying to reduce immigration in response to rising public opposition rooted partly in concerns about welfare spending and job opportunities. But if these governments are successful, economic growth in these areas may suffer, leading to larger budget deficits, higher taxes and even more discontent.
Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/slashing-immigration-could-lead-higher-taxes-2026-05-11/
You're right, Joachim, and the nativists don't care. Talk with any "nice" MAGAt here in the US -- not one of the frothing throng assaulting the Capitol on Jan 6 -- and your earnest questions will elicit earnest answers that inevitably devolve into: they hate brown people...their understanding of economic and fiscal consequences is skin deep.
"It touches on a politically sensitive subject: immigration."
Politically sensitive? I suppose that means it's socially dangerous, because someone might call you a racist, and racism is known to be morally wrong.
It's interesting how the Left really does claim and dominate the moral high ground on so many issues, never, for example, acknowledging the deaths caused by over-demand on local health services.
It's a short step from moral-high-groundery to re-education centres and death camps.
Some would say that Mr Trump and Mr Farage, both anti-immigration, are morally terrible people. One might counter that the electorate seems to consider them better than the leftist alternative. The answer for social democrats is not to protest about Republicans or Reform, but to purge their political wing of extremists, winning the battle of ideas using the old methods.