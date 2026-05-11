Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
5h

You're right, Joachim, and the nativists don't care. Talk with any "nice" MAGAt here in the US -- not one of the frothing throng assaulting the Capitol on Jan 6 -- and your earnest questions will elicit earnest answers that inevitably devolve into: they hate brown people...their understanding of economic and fiscal consequences is skin deep.

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Jonathan Headland's avatar
Jonathan Headland
5h

"It touches on a politically sensitive subject: immigration."

Politically sensitive? I suppose that means it's socially dangerous, because someone might call you a racist, and racism is known to be morally wrong.

It's interesting how the Left really does claim and dominate the moral high ground on so many issues, never, for example, acknowledging the deaths caused by over-demand on local health services.

It's a short step from moral-high-groundery to re-education centres and death camps.

Some would say that Mr Trump and Mr Farage, both anti-immigration, are morally terrible people. One might counter that the electorate seems to consider them better than the leftist alternative. The answer for social democrats is not to protest about Republicans or Reform, but to purge their political wing of extremists, winning the battle of ideas using the old methods.

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