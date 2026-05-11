My latest opinion piece for Reuters Open Interest is out this morning. It touches on a politically sensitive subject: immigration. There clearly is a massive anti-immigration wave in Europe and the US underway. But as I argue in the piece, this will in the long run lead to either higher deficits or higher taxes, potentially both.

Slashing immigration could lead to higher taxes

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Many politicians in the U.S., Britain and Europe are trying to reduce immigration in response to rising public opposition rooted partly in concerns about welfare spending and job opportunities. But if these governments are successful, economic growth in these areas may suffer, leading to larger budget deficits, higher taxes and even more discontent.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/slashing-immigration-could-lead-higher-taxes-2026-05-11/