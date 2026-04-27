Investors and businesses alike complain about the growing need for ESG reporting and the standardisation and formalisation of it all. But coming out of the era of ‘alphabet soup’ with dozens of initiatives and standards, I am glad to see that the industry is settling on a common denominator based on IFRS Sustainability Reporting guidelines and SASB standards. Like generally accepted accounting principles, this should help reduce workload for issuers and enable investors to better compare different investments.

My favourite chart to explain the problem with the jungle of ESG regulations, ESG initiatives and ESG ratings is the one below that shows a ranking of the companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 index according to Sustainalytics ESG ratings and Bloomberg ESG ratings. If ESG ratings were similar to credit ratings, one would expect some disagreement, but the ranking would be similar when looking at different rating agencies. In the case of ESG ratings, none of that is the case. The correlation between ESG ratings from different providers is close to zero.

Ranking Stoxx Europe 600 companies on two ESG ratings

Source: Panmure Liberum, Bloomberg

This chart is also the reason why I never use ESG ratings and tell every investor to ignore them as well. But it all starts with the input these ESG rating agencies receive from the companies they cover. If there is no universal standard for what to publish and how to publish it, then it is extremely difficult for investors to compare different companies.

If there is a commonly accepted standard, it makes life easier for everyone involved. A group from the University of Leeds has now demonstrated that standardising ESG disclosure along SASB standards helps both the issuer and investors. They looked at companies that adopted the SASB standard for their ESG disclosure over time and found that companies that adopt these standards see the divergence among ESG ratings decline.

This effect is larger for companies that are more opaque and have lower institutional ownership. But because it is mostly retail investors and independent financial advisers that rely on ESG ratings rather than large institutional investors (at least in my experience), one can expect that declining divergence among ESG ratings also means less confusion among investors and a bigger incentive to invest in the shares.

However, it is not simply the quantity of ESG data that matters for this effect. Rather, the researchers show that it is the way the data is presented. The structure and ease of use are what matter just as much, because that is what makes it easier for investors to compare companies with each other.

So, please, if you want to make ESG more popular, bring on more sensible rules like the SASB standards.