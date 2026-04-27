Standardisation helps
Investors and businesses alike complain about the growing need for ESG reporting and the standardisation and formalisation of it all. But coming out of the era of ‘alphabet soup’ with dozens of initiatives and standards, I am glad to see that the industry is settling on a common denominator based on IFRS Sustainability Reporting guidelines and SASB standards. Like generally accepted accounting principles, this should help reduce workload for issuers and enable investors to better compare different investments.
My favourite chart to explain the problem with the jungle of ESG regulations, ESG initiatives and ESG ratings is the one below that shows a ranking of the companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 index according to Sustainalytics ESG ratings and Bloomberg ESG ratings. If ESG ratings were similar to credit ratings, one would expect some disagreement, but the ranking would be similar when looking at different rating agencies. In the case of ESG ratings, none of that is the case. The correlation between ESG ratings from different providers is close to zero.
Ranking Stoxx Europe 600 companies on two ESG ratings
Source: Panmure Liberum, Bloomberg
This chart is also the reason why I never use ESG ratings and tell every investor to ignore them as well. But it all starts with the input these ESG rating agencies receive from the companies they cover. If there is no universal standard for what to publish and how to publish it, then it is extremely difficult for investors to compare different companies.
If there is a commonly accepted standard, it makes life easier for everyone involved. A group from the University of Leeds has now demonstrated that standardising ESG disclosure along SASB standards helps both the issuer and investors. They looked at companies that adopted the SASB standard for their ESG disclosure over time and found that companies that adopt these standards see the divergence among ESG ratings decline.
This effect is larger for companies that are more opaque and have lower institutional ownership. But because it is mostly retail investors and independent financial advisers that rely on ESG ratings rather than large institutional investors (at least in my experience), one can expect that declining divergence among ESG ratings also means less confusion among investors and a bigger incentive to invest in the shares.
However, it is not simply the quantity of ESG data that matters for this effect. Rather, the researchers show that it is the way the data is presented. The structure and ease of use are what matter just as much, because that is what makes it easier for investors to compare companies with each other.
So, please, if you want to make ESG more popular, bring on more sensible rules like the SASB standards.
I ran one of the last "old school" sustainability funds where we had enough leeway to identify and include stocks of companies which were improving even if they didn't pass our chosen score provider's threshhold ... or eschew those which did but we viewed to be moving in the wrong direction. Simply using a third-party screen to construct a de facto index fund and then charge customers an active management fee is ludicrous.
It was the capriciousness that bothered me the most. I remember one "data" supplier providing scoring granularity for light vs. dark chocolate producers, but then lumping wind turbines with makers of turbines for fighter jets and attack helicopters and giving them all negative scores.
Some rating agencies simply decided that all Chinese companies had sub-standard corporate governance and accounting practices. All of them? That had to have been sheer laziness; I had a mental image of daily deliveries of dozens of Chinese company filings to exhausted "desk analysts" piling up until one day they just decided to throw them all into the recycling bin and declare all stocks in the world's largest economy uninvestable.
Political expediency swung the ratings around as well. Russia invaded Ukraine and defense stocks were suddenly "good". And one day France declared that nuclear stocks were "green" ... and the German agencies suddenly had a conniption.
A camel is a racehorse designed by a committee.
Addendum: The situation reminded me of a travel policy I discovered early on in working for a German company. I was attending a conference in London with one of my new analysts from Frankfurt. The next morning, I discovered he'd stayed at another hotel across the city more expensive than than the conference hotel and requiring a £20 taxi ride to and fro. I asked why he hadn't just stayed at the conference hotel and he answered, with a straight face, "company policy does not allow us to stay in four-star hotels". I said "whose stars? Michelin? The hotel's own? ... hotels in the Emirates are giving themselves seven stars! The ultimate criterion is which one is cheapest and most fit for purpose to maximize your time for the benefit of the company and our clients." He gave me a baffled "but these go to 11" look https://youtube.com/watch?v=4xgx4k83zzc&is=3oguBFkAGRu_wjI- .
this helps serious investors in INITIAL FILTERING, but not the sentiment masses.
remember the brief 'anti-ESG' thematic funds? these people were against corporate governance in companies they owned as 'woke'? at least people can rely on biblical funds to do the right thing, no clarification nor classification needed.