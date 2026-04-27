Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
13hEdited

I ran one of the last "old school" sustainability funds where we had enough leeway to identify and include stocks of companies which were improving even if they didn't pass our chosen score provider's threshhold ... or eschew those which did but we viewed to be moving in the wrong direction.  Simply using a third-party screen to construct a de facto index fund and then charge customers an active management fee is ludicrous.

It was the capriciousness that bothered me the most.  I remember one "data" supplier providing scoring granularity for light vs. dark chocolate producers, but then lumping wind turbines with makers of turbines for fighter jets and attack helicopters and giving them all negative scores.

Some rating agencies simply decided that all Chinese companies had sub-standard corporate governance and accounting practices.  All of them?  That had to have been sheer laziness; I had a mental image of daily deliveries of dozens of Chinese company filings to exhausted "desk analysts" piling up until one day they just decided to throw them all into the recycling bin and declare all stocks in the world's largest economy uninvestable.

Political expediency swung the ratings around as well.  Russia invaded Ukraine and defense stocks were suddenly "good".  And one day France declared that nuclear stocks were "green" ... and the German agencies suddenly had a conniption.

A camel is a racehorse designed by a committee.

Addendum: The situation reminded me of a travel policy I discovered early on in working for a German company.  I was attending a conference in London with one of my new analysts from Frankfurt.  The next morning, I discovered he'd stayed at another hotel across the city more expensive than than the conference hotel and requiring a £20 taxi ride to and fro.  I asked why he hadn't just stayed at the conference hotel and he answered, with a straight face, "company policy does not allow us to stay in four-star hotels".  I said "whose stars? Michelin? The hotel's own? ... hotels in the Emirates are giving themselves seven stars! The ultimate criterion is which one is cheapest and most fit for purpose to maximize your time for the benefit of the company and our clients." He gave me a baffled "but these go to 11" look https://youtube.com/watch?v=4xgx4k83zzc&is=3oguBFkAGRu_wjI- .

Reply
Share
1 reply
anon's avatar
anon
6h

this helps serious investors in INITIAL FILTERING, but not the sentiment masses.

remember the brief 'anti-ESG' thematic funds? these people were against corporate governance in companies they owned as 'woke'? at least people can rely on biblical funds to do the right thing, no clarification nor classification needed.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture