Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

The regulation creates forced sellers in the top names. It also creates something less visible: forced concentration one layer down. When a manager is capped at 5% in Apple, the marginal dollar she wanted to put there goes to the next-most-correlated name instead. The fund technically looks less concentrated because Apple sits at 4.9% rather than 7%. But the six stocks filling the gap Apple couldn't occupy are all running on the same AI thesis, and they'll all sell off together in a rotation because the correlation doesn't care about the regulatory limit.

Your 1990s point makes this concrete. Those managers didn't stop being bullish on tech when they hit their concentration limits. They just spread the bullishness across more tech names, which made the fund look diversified while the thematic exposure stayed identical. The regulation solved the single-name risk. It didn't touch the thematic risk underneath, and thematic risk is the one that actually kills performance when the sector turns, because every substitute position sells at the same time for the same reason.

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Eelco Ubbels's avatar
Eelco Ubbels
2h

The late 1990s parallel you draw is the sharpest part of this piece, because it names something allocators rarely admit: conviction and capacity are not the same constraint.

Reading across 68 asset manager reports this month, Information Technology sits at 71.4% overweight, the strongest sector conviction in the entire panel.

But if the 5% UCITS limit is already binding for managers who want more exposure, that consensus overweight is softer than the percentage implies. The regulation doesn't change the view. It changes what the view can actually do to a portfolio.

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