Sometimes, you come across a very brief analysis that still offers some powerful insights. A blog post by economists from the Banque de France did that for me.

In their post, Antoine Camous, Eric Monnet, and Damien Puy summarise a recent working paper where they analysed how much of the variation in economic activity, inflation and stock markets is driven by a global component. The chart below shows the result by period, starting in the time of Bretton Woods (BW, 1950 to 1972) to the post-GFC world up to the pandemic (no post-pandemic analysis is possible, yet).

Contribution of the world cycle to the variance in economic data

Source: Camous et al. (2026)

The standout observation is that the global cycle explains much more of the variation of stock markets than economic output or credit growth. This should remind us of the truism that ‘the stock market is not the economy’. Just because the stock market goes up doesn’t mean the economy is doing fine, and vice versa.

The reason why the global cycle is so much more important for stock markets than the real economy is that the companies that dominate the stock market tend to be multinational megacaps that are global in their business. Plus, and probably more importantly, capital flows easily from one stock market to another. That means that if something happens in one part of the world, capital flows will quickly transmit to other stock markets as well.

Similarly, inflation tends to have a larger global component than the real economy because global trade – especially of commodities – spreads price shocks from one corner of the globe to another. And because central banks react to inflation shocks, bond yields reflect these global trends as well.

Only when you walk down High Street, the influence of global events is less pronounced because how lively restaurants, shops and other venues are depends mostly on the job market, and that remains intensely local.