Everybody needs to take a break sometimes. And like every normal person, I take my breaks between two tasks at work. At least I thought that was what I thought everybody did. Until I met my wife. She takes breaks whenever she feels exhausted and in need of a break, whether that is in the middle of a task or not.

I have argued with her that it is much better to take a break between tasks because then you can switch off mentally and recuperate more efficiently, but she disagrees. Well, it seems I have won that argument. Which is why I write this post to tell the world about how a husband won an argument with his wife. If you aren’t married, you may want to watch this short video on the probability of winning an argument with your girlfriend/wife over time to understand what a momentous achievement this is.

To see why I won the argument, you just have to read a research paper by Rebecca Chae, Kaitlin Woolley, and Marissa Sharif. They asked a large number of participants to do a couple of mental and physical exercises. In different experiments, these people were asked to take a break. The breaks were either framed as in between two tasks or in the middle of one single task; sometimes they were expected breaks, sometimes they came unexpectedly.

Here is what people reported about their feelings during a break.

Rumination about the task and feelings of stress during breaks

Source: Chae et al. (2025)

If people were taking a break that was framed as being in between two separate tasks, they felt less stressed during the break and thought less about the task they had just done. They mentally switched off more because they had just completed one task and could rest for the next one.

Note that it didn’t matter whether the break came as a surprise or was expected, and whether it was the same task that was simply mentally split in two, or whether it was fundamentally different tasks.

And the ability to switch off more meant they recuperated more and performed better after the break. After the break, performance improved for all participants compared to before the break. But those people who took a break between tasks saw a significantly bigger improvement in performance after the break.

Task performance before and after breaks

Source: Chae et al. (2025)

As I said, it didn’t matter whether the break truly was a break in between two separate tasks or within one task, but was framed as in between tasks. And that gets back to the old adage of how to tackle a big task. Break it down in your mind into several smaller chunks of work and work on each small piece one by one (not simultaneously).

Then, once each chunk of work is done, you will feel a sense of accomplishment that keeps you going, and you can take a break without having to stress out about the work that still lies ahead of you before you can finish.