[Warning: Satire]

And so do other megastars, but only on certain days. Using the phone while driving is so distracting that most countries have outlawed it because it creates increased risks of car accidents. But you know what else causes a lot of distraction for drivers? A brand-new album by their favourite musician.

After all, if you are a Taylor Swift fan and she drops her latest album, you may want to listen to it on your drive to work, for example. But because it is a new album, you probably pay more attention than usual to the music and less to the traffic around you. In other words, you get distracted.

A group of researchers wanted to test this hypothesis that new albums cause traffic accidents. To do this, the researchers analysed the traffic accidents in the US between 2017 and 2022 and compared them to the days when the most successful new records were released. The table below shows the days and who the culprit is, I mean, who released the album.

Top 10 most streamed albums in a single day from 2017 to 2022

Source: Patel et al. (2026)

On the days of these album releases, online streaming of music increased typically by 43%, but unfortunately, so did traffic accidents. On average, distracted drivers caused about 20 more fatalities on the day the albums were released compared to the ten days before or after the release. In conclusion, Taylor Swift kills people, and so do Drake, Bad Bunny and all the superstars who release albums.

When will insurance companies hold them to account? When will the government prohibit driving on days of major album releases? When will streaming providers introduce driver safety features that block new albums from being streamed in a car? Important questions to ponder while we head into the weekend.

Change in traffic fatalities around major album release dates

Source: Patel et al. (2026)