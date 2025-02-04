It got lost a bit in yesterday’s markets that were all about tariffs, but I thought as things cool down today, you might want to read my latest column for Reuters:

Tech vol could pull European investors back home: Klement

By Joachim Klement

Feb 3 - The year started off well for European stock markets, with attention-grabbing outperformance versus the U.S. But what was really needed to reverse the multi-year trend of European equity outflows was a fundamental catalyst. With DeepSeek, investors may have found it.

Read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/tech-vol-could-pull-european-investors-back-home-klement-2025-02-03/