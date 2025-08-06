I know it’s hard to believe, but fund managers are humans, too. And because they are human, they suffer from the same behavioural biases as we all do. But how much exactly? In a terribly fascinating study, Richard Harris and Murat Mazibas examined the monthly returns of 186,000 funds across all asset classes to find out.

Using data from 1990 to 2022, they fitted the parameters described in cumulative prospect theory to real-life returns. These parameters define the degree of risk aversion, loss aversion and the prevalence of engaging in risk-seeking behaviour when confronted with losses. They also describe the degree to which subjective probabilities deviate from the objective likelihood of events, but I will skip that in this article.

Instead, I want to focus on the differences between fund managers specialising in different asset classes. To start with the factor that is probably of most interest, let’s look at loss aversion. The chart below shows the amount of money fund managers are willing to sacrifice to avoid one dollar of loss in their portfolios. The differences between asset classes are tiny (note the scale!), but nevertheless meaningful.

Managers of hedge funds and other alternative investments are, on average, more loss-averse than managers of different asset classes. Money market fund managers follow in second place. This makes intuitive sense, as the premise of many alternative investments is to generate positive absolute returns, independent of the market environment. Hence, hedge funds probably tend to attract individuals who are naturally more inclined to avoid losses to begin with. Similarly, money market fund managers’ top priority is ‘not to break the dollar’ as they say, i.e. never to have any drawdowns at all.

Among equity fund managers and asset allocators, loss aversion appears to be less pronounced, as it is part of the deal to experience drawdowns from time to time. If you can’t live with that, you are probably in the wrong job as an equity manager or a multi-asset fund manager.

Loss aversion among fund managers in different asset classes

Source: Harris and Mazibas (2025)

The second result I want to focus on is risk aversion and risk-seeking behaviour when confronted with losses. The scatter plot below shows that money market fund managers and fund managers of alternative investments are more risk-averse than equity or fixed income investors, which correlates with the differences in loss aversion (though loss aversion is not the same as risk aversion).

However, when dealing with losses, investors in money markets and alternative investments are also less risk-seeking, meaning they are less inclined to increase risk to break even and recoup past losses. This type of high-risk, high-reward behaviour is more prevalent among equity, fixed income, and multi-asset fund managers.

This could be because these funds are typically managed against more volatile benchmarks and, at the same time, are more prone to investor outflows if they underperform for a while. Hence, they may naturally be inclined to increase risks ever so slightly to make up for past losses.

Risk aversion and risk-seeking behaviour in losses

Source: Harris and Mazibas (2025)

There are also a couple of interesting – and suggestive – nuggets of data when analysing fund managers by size of the fund and tenure, rather than asset class focus. Importantly, risk aversion and loss aversion do not seem to change as tenure and age of the fund manager increase. This either means that risk aversion and loss aversion are innate characteristics of individuals that remain constant throughout their lifecycle, or that fund managers don’t learn from past mistakes and don’t adjust their behaviour regardless of the consequences. You decide.

What I find interesting, though, is that fund managers of the most significant funds exhibit different risk aversion and loss aversion than fund managers of all other funds. Managers of mega funds with more than $100bn in assets under management seem to be less loss-averse than the rest of the peer group and also less risk-averse. At the same time, they are also less risk-seeking when confronted with losses, i.e. they tend to take more risks than their peers when these risks are likely to be rewarded with positive returns, but do not fall into the trap of increasing risks when dealing with what could be a losing investment. And that is what you ideally want in a fund manager.

Whether this is causation (funds become mega-funds because the managers are better), reverse causation (the largest funds can attract the best fund managers), or just spurious correlation is unclear.