Twenty years ago, the US experienced the second-largest natural disaster in its history when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. Because the flood protections of the city broke down, the flood surge eventually submerged most of southern New Orleans, killing an estimated 1,800 people, displacing about 1 million and causing cumulative damages of c.$200bn in today’s money.

Most people will think of Hurricane Katrina as the worst natural disaster in American history, and it frequently shows up as such, but I think (though I don’t have the numbers to prove it) that the Dust Bowl of the 1930s was worse. If you don’t know about the Dust Bowl, you may want to watch Ken Burns’ brilliant documentary about that.

But back to Katrina. Whether it was the worst or second-worst natural disaster in American history doesn’t really matter. What matters is that, in all likelihood, it was made much worse by insufficient flood defences. Many people have blamed the Army Corps of Engineers for that failure.

There have been lawsuits by civil engineering companies that were tasked to build the New Orleans flood walls, who said the design by the Army Corps was utterly inadequate. Yet, courts found that the Army Corps had not violated any regulations in its design plans and said the construction could go ahead as designed. On 29 August 2005 the citizens of N’Orleans found out the hard way that the design was inadequate.

Which brings me to a new movie written and directed by comedian Harry Shearer of Spinal Tap and The Simpsons fame. He is a proud New Orleanian and has been a fierce critic of the Army Corps of Engineers. Clearly, he has an axe to grind, which is something you should bear in mind when you watch his movie. It tells only one side of the story. But alas, that side is damning.

And because Harry is such a nice guy, he made the movie available for free on YouTube in honour of the 20th anniversary of the catastrophe. If you are interested in the problems of flood defences and the accidents that can happen when we try to protect cities against sea level rise, then this movie provides us all with a lot of important lessons we can learn from Katrina. Let’s hope we don’t make the same mistakes again.