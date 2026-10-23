Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
4d

Yes, Sir Humpfey said to Bernard, many times, that the proper function of the Civil Service was the continuation of The System and to prevent the elected politicians meddling in it.

His priority in the was to (1) ensure that the departmental budget was defended and (2) that any schemes proposed by the PM or ministers were abandonded, sidelined, delayed or passed off to endless committees.

Short of a Russia 1917 or Germany 1933 or China 1949 event, we can be grateful that this fiction mirrors reality.

PS I have met Civil Servants and can see that we could have 10x the amount of work done at 10x cheaper and at least 2x better quality, but hey that would upset this system so I don't mention this in public.

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Kris's avatar
Kris
4d

One situation where built-in inertia is useful…

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