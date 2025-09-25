The US government is busy trying to deport illegal immigrants living in the US. NBC News reports that the current run-rate is about 15,000 deportations a month and that somewhere around 60,000 people are currently held in detention centres. These are tiny numbers relative to the estimated 8 million illegal immigrants living in the US. But what are the economic consequences of these deportations?

To be clear, I am all for preventing illegal immigration. But even Ronald Reagan provided an amnesty to illegal immigrants living in the US for a long time on humanitarian but mostly on economic grounds. This is not the place to discuss politics, but it is the place to discuss the economic impact of these actions. A new study from the University of Texas shows how big this economic impact in the US could become if the current administration increases its deportation rate significantly.

Last year, a study by the Peterson Institute for International Economics used a global macro model to estimate the impact of the deportation of 1.3 million illegal immigrants from the US. That is about an eighth of the current illegal immigrant population in the US, and they concluded that it would increase inflation in the US by about 0.5%, driven mostly by food prices. Note that this number is much higher than what the current administration is likely to achieve. The current run-rate would lead to the deportation of about 800,000 illegal immigrants by the end of Trump’s second term in office.

The new study has the advantage of being much more granular. They look at 44 sectors and every state of the US to assess the size of the illegal immigrant population and the impact of a reduction of this population by half (i.e. about 4 million illegal immigrants) would have. Ironically, it would reduce the wages of native workers in every state of the US in real terms. The national average decline in real wages is small at 0.3%. If we shrink that proportionately to some 800,000 deported illegal immigrants, it would imply a decline in real wages of 0.06% by the end of the current administration.

Changes in real wages across regions

Source: Cravino et al. (2025)

It’s a tiny effect, but it is counterintuitive in two ways. First, having fewer workers means that, on average, real wages tend to decline, not increase. Second, as the charts show, wages for immigrant workers tend to go up, in particular for the remaining illegal immigrants in the US, who see their real wages rise by 12.2% if half the illegal immigrants are deported (or 2.4% if 800,0000 are deported).

These two counterintuitive results are driven by something that classically trained economists don’t understand but modern economists do: Illegal immigrants, legal immigrants and native workers are not the same. Classical economics assumes that a worker is a worker is a worker. An employer will simply pick the cheapest worker from a pool of qualified people. If you reduce the supply of labour but keep the demand constant, the price of labour (i.e. wages) will go up.

What modern-day economists understand is that even workers with the same qualifications do not necessarily compete with each other. They compete in separate labour markets, one for illegal immigrants and one for natives. Why? Because the lack of legal status means that illegal immigrants can and will be hired below minimum wage and without the need to pay benefits. Deporting illegal immigrants then simply means there is a big decline in labour supply for employers willing to hire illegal immigrants that will not be filled by natives or legal immigrants as long as the wage increases for the remaining illegal immigrants are smaller than the previous wage gap to natives. And guess what, when you can pay less than minimum wage and no benefits, the wage gap between illegal immigrants and natives is very large indeed.

This explains why the illegal immigrants who remain in the US are the big winners from the deportations. But why would the native population see its real wages decline? The answer lies in the word ‘real’. Here is what happens to inflation in the 44 sectors the study looks at. Industries that rely more on illegal immigrant labour see higher inflation as wage costs increase.

Changes in inflation across sectors

Source: Cravino et al. (2025)

Meanwhile, the lack of labour supply means that output shrinks as well, and hence GDP growth declines, which in turn puts downward pressure on wages.

Changes in economic growth across sectors

Source: Cravino et al. (2025)

To be sure, the effect is tiny when scaled down to the current deportation rates, but what this study shows is that the discussion in the media about the economic benefits or costs of illegal immigrants is often misleading. It is typically a reflection of simple models like the classical assumption that a worker is a worker is a worker, and if you remove illegal immigrants, wages need to go up.