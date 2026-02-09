In the last couple of years, we have demanded increasing transparency from businesses about their climate impact. But it is becoming increasingly clear that while this increased transparency is good for investors, it can become really expensive, especially for smaller companies. The case of voluntary TCFD disclosure in the UK demonstrates this.

In the UK, companies were asked to disclose their climate-related risks, goals, and emissions along the guidelines of the Task Force for Climate-Related Disclosure (TCFD). From 2017 to 2021, this disclosure was voluntary, and since then, it has been made mandatory first for larger companies and increasingly for smaller companies as well.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow looked at the companies in the FTSE 350 and their voluntary disclosure practices between 2017 and 2020. They wanted to know what kind of companies made these voluntary disclosures and whether there was any link to profitability and valuations.

Nobody will be surprised, I guess, to read that the companies that provided voluntary disclosure were typically more exposed to climate-related risks (e.g. they were large emitters), or had more resources in the form of more employees and a larger board or even a dedicated sustainability committee. The companies that are more clued in or more affected were early adopters.

Interestingly, voluntary TCFD disclosure is also correlated with higher profitability and higher valuations. This is obviously not causation. It simply reflects the tendency for highly profitable firms to have more cash to spend on voluntary projects that can enhance reputation and improve decision-making.

However, what is interesting is the chart below, where voluntary TCFD disclosures are split between the larger and the smaller firms in the sample. While there is a positive correlation between profitability and voluntary disclosure among large firms, the correlation is negative for smaller firms. This indicates that smaller firms face significantly higher costs from TCFD disclosure, and these additional costs reduce profitability more and more the smaller a company becomes.

The effect isn’t strong enough to turn a profitable small company into an unprofitable one, but it shows that compliance with ESG rules is a significant cost factor for smaller companies. No wonder, regulators across Europe are in the process of softening reporting requirements and trying to ease the burden on smaller companies.

Correlation between voluntary TCFD disclosure and company metrics

Source: Hsu et al. (2025)