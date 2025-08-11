…is going to be manageable as long as the worst-case scenario is avoided. At least that is my reading of a new study by Allan Hsiao of Stanford University. Although I suppose the author may disagree with my interpretation of his results.

We know that it is increasingly complex to get flood insurance in coastal areas as insurance companies can’t calculate the risks from rising sea levels in combination with more volatile and extreme weather. This has turned some properties in cities like Miami practically unsellable, but it even impacts property prices in the UK, where we don’t have to deal with hurricanes.

In his study, Allan Hsiao focused on the impact rising sea levels may have on cities in general and their infrastructure. He is not focused on insurance premiums since governments typically self-insure. However, he focuses on the cost in terms of infrastructure rendered permanently unusable because it is underwater.

Analysing satellite data, he can rank the 30 largest cities by the percentage of infrastructure at risk from sea level rise. The table below shows that for a sea level rise of 1m, Osaka, Jakarta, and Tokyo face the largest possible loss of infrastructure. But once you go to 2m or 3m sea level rise, the cities that are much more at risk are Chinese and Southeast Asian cities, such as Bangkok and Shanghai, which are particularly affected.

Top 10 large cities at risk from sea level rise

Source: Hsiao (2025)

Good news (relatively speaking), then, that current climate models predict sea level rise to remain below 1m until 2100. Looking through the table above, this indicates that the damage to infrastructure from sea level rise will most likely stay small and manageable (though Osaka may be the exception among the 30 largest cities).

However, if our forecasts are too pessimistic and we get into the tail ends of forecast sea level rise, for example, because we don’t continue on our path to decarbonising the economy or because of tipping point effects that cause an accelerated melting of polar ice caps, then we are in trouble. The charts below show that damage to land and infrastructure starts to accelerate rapidly once sea level rise exceeds 2m.

Projected damage from sea level rise

Source: Hsiao (2025)

I guess that leaves us with three options:

We do nothing and hope that our models are correct in forecasting sea level rise of 1m or less (I call this the ‘what could possibly go wrong’ choice). We continue to accelerate the decarbonisation of our economy to ensure that we have a margin of safety in place, in case our forecasts are overly optimistic (but that would require the coordinated efforts of all countries in the world, including the US). We increase our efforts in climate change adaptation to make sure that when sea levels rise, our infrastructure doesn’t drown.

Guess which path is the most likely outcome in my view.