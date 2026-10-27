Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Raihan Kabir Fahim's avatar
Raihan Kabir Fahim
10h

Europe as a whole is falling behind the US and china in technology and innovation really fast.

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Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
9h

In 2018, a survey of upper-level managers in the German automotive industry found that the majority thought EVs were merely a passing craze, and that Hydrogen was the tech of the future.

You can't invest in the future when you don't have an understanding of the basics.

One notes however that Chinese manufacturers didn't adopt EV tech on their own volition. They were pushed and nudged into doing that by a prescient government. China got lucky; in such times, having what has been called an autocratic meritocracy beats our system of lobby-led democracy hands down.

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