Yesterday, I wrote about how AI can enhance investment analysis. But I also promised that today I would write about the drawbacks of using AI for investment analysis. So, here we go, the stage is yours, Andrew Lo.

Andrew Lo is a professor at MIT who is legendary in the quantitative finance space. He also founded the hedge fund Alpha Simplex Group, so when he does research, he usually puts it in practice. Together with a team of researchers, he analysed what could happen when more and more investors use generative AI to make investment decisions.

Now, normally, I would not write about simulations in a model environment, but alas, in this case I have no choice since we don’t really live in a world where AI-driven investments have taken on a major share of market action.

But what happens when they do? Or rather, what is likely to happen as AI-driven investment becomes more popular?

Let’s do a little thought experiment.

Assume there is one dominant frontier model that has become the standard model for most investors, just like Google Search has become the dominant search engine (and let’s ignore for a moment that I think that the future of AI will not be in large language models but many small local models).

If everybody uses the same tool to ask whether to buy or sell shares of company X, one would expect that they all get more or less the same answer. That is, the more investors use the same LLM the more they buy or sell the same stocks and that not only ruins the diversification effect, but makes markets overall riskier.

But what if people use different models? Shouldn’t that give more variety in the answers? Well, not really. After all, the models use the same input data, so they tend to give the same answer, whether you use ChatGPT, Claude or DeepSeek. So again, no luck. The more people use AI, the more they will act in similar ways and create riskier markets and reduced diversification in their own portfolios.

But what if the inputs change? If, for example the views of analysts change or the valuation changes, wouldn’t the AI models give different recommendations? This is what Lo and his colleagues simulated.

They asked 7 LLMs 64 scenarios that differed in the fundamental and price inputs about a stock. They varied things like analyst consensus view, price momentum, valuation, and the volatility of the stock. Then they asked these models what to do with the stock and let them evaluate the fair value vs the current share price. This fundamental gap between the fair value and the current share price was then used to measure the correlation between different analyses of the same model with different input data for the stock.

Sounds complicated, but look at the two charts below and I will explain. On the left-hand side, you see a scatter plot that plots the capability of the model (measured as the ELO capability score from the LMSYS Chatbot Arena benchmark) against the correlation between the fundamental gap the model calculated (i.e., the difference between current share price and fundamental value). The key here is that the more capable the models become, the more they give the same answer even if you vary the input factors. So, the noise is removed from the answer, which in general is a good thing with a model, but in this case it means that the model will increasingly give you the same answer no matter the current market environment.

And the chart on the right-hand side shows what happens to the volatility of a portfolio constructed based on the AI model output. If you add more stocks to the portfolio, the volatility of the portfolio declines, but it remains well above the theoretical minimum (black dashed line) and, crucially, will always remain above a floor given by the resistance of the model to change its view based on random changes in the inputs.

And that means that if you use your AI more frequently to make investment decisions, you not only tend to make the same decisions as many other investors, you will also stubbornly stick to a decision even though circumstances change. Is this the right time to plug my first book, where I have an entire chapter titled “Are you a long-term investor – or just stubborn?”

More capable models produce more correlated output

Source: Ross et al. (2026)