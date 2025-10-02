In these missives, I often write about policies that improve economic growth or productivity, among other things. But we should not forget that all of these policies rest on one crucial foundation that is the prerequisite of all economic activity: The rule of law. We all know that businesses can’t operate in an environment where there is no rule of law or where the rule of law is defined by whether one is on the good side of the local dictator or not. But even in stable democracies, one can trace the importance of the legal foundations in cases when legal uncertainty increases.

Legal uncertainty can arise for various reasons, one of which is the complexity of the law itself. If laws are written in a way that confuses people or that makes them hard to read, legal uncertainty increases and loopholes emerge. As a layperson in the law, I am always aghast whenever I have to read through a new law to find out what it contains. Case in point, here is the first bit of the latest budget bill in the US.

The opening section of the latest US budget

Source: US Congress

And from there, it goes on for another 330 pages like that. Honestly, it is impossible to make rhyme or reason from that unless you are a professional lawyer with years of training. And I am not singling out the US. I have to delve into UK and European legislation from time to time, and it is just as bad.

Tommaso Giommoni and his colleagues have managed to quantify the cost of such unreadable and ambiguous legal texts in the Italian case. They could do that because, in 2012, the Italian court system was reformed.

Just as in other countries, if a business wants to challenge a law, it must go through a court, then an appeals court, and potentially the country's supreme court. And just like in many countries, the appeals courts have jurisdiction over different regions of the country, while the supreme court has jurisdiction over the whole country.

In 2012, the number of courts and appeals courts was reduced, which meant that some parts of the country suddenly faced increased legal uncertainty because they were now subject to a different appeals court.

In Italy, which appeals court is responsible for a region matters, because unlike in the US, where the Supreme Court can interpret the law itself and decide how an existing law is interpreted, the supreme court in Italy cannot. The highest court in Italy only has the right to review decisions of the appeals court.

If the supreme court agrees with the appeals court decision, the interpretation stands. If the supreme court disagrees, all it can do is send the case back to the appeals court for re-examination. This isn’t as big a deal as readers in Anglo-Saxon countries may think because Italy, like all of continental Europe, has a civil law system, not a common law system, which means that courts in general do not ‘make law’ through their rulings, but only interpret the laws. The concept of precedents and prior rulings binding judges in similar cases in the future is weaker in civil law societies than in common law societies, such as the US or the UK.

But there still is room for interpretation, and different appeals courts have different biases. Suppose a business is located in a region in Italy that switched to a new appeals court in 2012. In that case, it means that its legal uncertainty has just increased – at least until the business becomes familiar with the biases and practices of the new appeals court.

And this seemingly innocuous change in legal uncertainty already triggers a significant economic reaction. They find that, over the five years from 2012 to 2017, a one-standard-deviation increase in legal uncertainty among affected businesses results in a 1.2 percentage-point reduction in business growth compared to unaffected companies. Most of this is driven by a 1.3% decline in investment activity and a 5.6% increase in cash holdings to protect against increased legal uncertainty.

Now imagine how much we could boost the economy if lawyers and lawmakers everywhere started writing laws in such a way that they are unambiguous and understandable to people outside their caste of high priests. And then consider how many lawyers we could eliminate if we did that. Oh, I think I know why laws are written the way they are…

The economic impact of increased legal uncertainty in Italy

Source: Giommoni et al. (2025)