Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
2h

Ah well for some of this period Sicily was building mosques rather than churches

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
8h

Let's focus on what's inside the churches

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g187890-d2578765-Reviews-or10-Church_and_Monastery_of_Santa_Caterina_d_Alessandria-Palermo_Province_of_Pal.html#/media/2578765/?type=ALL_INCLUDING_RESTRICTED&albumid=-160&category=-160

Monastero di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria.

Palermo, Sicily

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