We live in a world that is increasingly drifting apart, not just in politics and trade, but also in international mobility and financial market integration. This has significant negative impacts on the economy, but there are a couple of institutional setups that can mitigate the damage.

The charts below show the geopolitical fragmentation index and its components as developed by Jesus Fernández-Villaverde and his colleagues. While I am not surprised to see an increase in political fragmentation for more than a decade due to the rising distance between the US and China, I was surprised to see an increase in financial fragmentation and social mobility globally that seemingly has accelerated over the last ten years.

Global geopolitical fragmentation

Source: Fernández-Villaverde et al. (2024)

A team from Europe and South Korea has used this data to estimate how big the economic impact is across 121 countries if global fragmentation increases. As you might expect, it’s not good. A sudden 0.1 percentage point increase in global fragmentation reduces real GDP growth in affected countries by about 1.5%, driven largely by a 3% decline in business investments. The result is also an increase in debt-to-GDP by about 3% in the subsequent years because lower growth leads to lower tax revenues and thus higher deficits. What’s more, this economic shock typically lasts three years before it subsides.

If these numbers sound dramatic, they are. But if you live in a developed country, you can rest assured that you are not going to suffer such extreme outcomes. The numbers I have quoted above are for the total sample of 121 countries. In developed countries, the effect is much smaller, while it is larger in developing countries. The effect is also much larger in countries that have low political stability and higher corruption. A combination of geopolitical fragmentation and increasing corruption, together with democratic backsliding, really seems like the worst of all worlds.

But some things can dampen the negative economic effects, most notably strict fiscal rules and an independent central bank. The study shows that countries with independent monetary policy can reduce the duration of the economic downturn because they are able to stimulate the economy when it needs stimulus, but then take away the proverbial punch bowl and prevent inflation when that stimulus is no longer needed.

Similarly, strict fiscal rules as they exist in the EU and other developed nations also help mitigate the adverse effects because they reduce the ability of politicians to overspend on fiscal stimulus and keep interest expenses on government debt under control.

The economic impact of fragmentation shocks with and without fiscal rules

Source: Uddin et al. (2026). Note: FR = Fiscal Rules