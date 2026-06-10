Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
6h

The two shock absorbers are what I reflected on. Independent central banks and binding fiscal rules are both products of the integrated era the index shows ending. And they're being dismantled by the same politics doing the fragmenting. Fiscal rules get suspended in every crisis and come back looser. Central bank independence is under open pressure in several large economies at once.

So the insurance is correlated with the risk. The countries facing the next fragmentation shock are, in the same motion, stripping out the things the data says cushion it. The study measured the damage with the airbags installed.

I'd put maybe 45% that a G7 country either subordinates its central bank or abandons its fiscal framework in a market-visible way by 2030. If that happens, the developed-world immunity in these results gets a lot thinner.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
7h

It seems something happened between 2005 and 2010 that triggered the fragmentation, particularly political. Was it the Great Financial Crash that triggered it do you know? As we know from Kay Raeworth, economics measures the wrong thing: it's not GDP that's important but planetary boundaries and the extent to which human needs are met as measured by the UN's social development goals. I wonder if planetary boundaries and SDGs are also adversely affected by fragmentation?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture