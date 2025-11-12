Klement on Investing



Martin Schwoerer
4h

this is very important.

One of the main points of the EU in my mind is to replace local, pig-headed, anti-growth, lobby-directed subventions with supra-national, compromise-based, lobby-influenced but evidence-based subventions.

It started with projects like Airbus, which market fetishists e.g. at the Economist insisted at the time would never fly, so to speak. A government-created British-German-French competitor to Boeing? I'll never get over the fact that the prototype of the rustic backroom-deal pol, FJ Strauss, was the initiator of that one.

Let's not forget that that the EU is unique in that a number of countries yearn to join, such as Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, even Georgia. Who wants to become a new member of the U.S.? Puerto Rico has been on the fence for decades; Hawaii needed to be forced to join. No country wishes to become a new member of the Commonwealth, and as we know, there are wars being fought by those who want to escape the Russian Empire's sphere -- the idea of a country hoping for entry, as Outer Mongolia did in the 1950s, sounds absurd nowadays.

jbnn
4h

'The problem, in my view, is that the EU has terrible marketing. The people who benefit from EU funding typically don’t realise that it is the EU that pays them.'

Marketing? How often has this been repeated for decades now...

How popular is the EU in the western parts?

The EU has evolved in a rule setting mommy, telling you how to think about basically every political, economical, social and cultural position on the table. From the green 'transition' (where is it?) to immigration, from gender to foreign policy (Kallas...), from trade to 'democracy promotion' (we only like 'our side,' meaning Brussel's side, and to hell with local preferences). Big Sister believes that not only the science but also debate has been settled. Actually, it seems Big Sister doesn't like debate that much to begin with, no wnder eU freedom of speech is much less forcefully enshrined en less broader defined than that of our Big Daddy, the US).

She mingles in member's elections if she dislikes (the possible) outcome while being 'controlled' by a bad joke, pardon, a weak parliament, steered by an unelected Commission of parachuted ambitious midwits (Frans Timmermans paid B of euros to EU ngo's who accorded his green policies...) and no notes are taken at the Council of the European Union where the real decisions are made.

For we don't have to know.

