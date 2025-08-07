My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out this morning and I address something that has irked me for more than a week now. Why is it that people think the US-EU deal was a victory for the US and a defeat for the EU? In my view, the EU is winning the trade war, at least in the medium-term.
The EU could win the trade war with the US
LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S.-EU trade deal has been heavily criticised as a capitulation by the bloc. But if you dive into the agreement details, the European Union is likely not only to suffer less than the U.S. but may even see its economy benefit from the new global tariff regime.
The EU on July 28 came to an agreement with the U.S. that set base levies on EU goods at 15%, below the 30% rate U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened, through still much higher than tariffs were before the trade war began.
Read the full note here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/eu-could-win-the-trade-war-with-us-2025-08-07/
On an Elson/Galloway podcast last week https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jPO9aANUCQ4TUBecrE9Fh , Ed Elson underscored your (and my) view that Europe did exactly the right thing and is in fact the winner here. Scott Galloway agrees, but thinks the optics are (at lewst initially) tilted in the US' favor. However, having said that, he had an insight I hadn't thought about: Just a few short months ago going into this, Trump was all "I hate these Euroweenie freeloaders, I want out of NATO, yay Russia, straight-line 50% tariffs, etc. etc."
If the EU had really played hardball in tariff negotiations, he likely would've thrown a temper tantrum and done something impulsive and damaging (ketchup on the walls) ... 50% tariffs, energy embargoes, pulling all US troops out of Europe, invading Greenland, etc. etc.). Instead, now look where we are: Trump's soured on Russia and committing to provide arms to Ukraine, which means TACO on the US commitment to NATO (and by extension TACO on invading Greenland, much less Canada) ... and if there's any tilt in the tariffs favoring the US marginally over Europe, it'll likely be more than offset by what the EU will save in the long haul keeping the US NATO commitment (and its bases) in place.
Trump's even losing patience with Netanyahu (note that Starmer and Macron, both of whom he likes, may be nudging him on this one). This gives some breathing space to defuse the whole Hamas/Iran Israel situation, with everyone saving face as the US pressures for a resolution that isn't just "let Israel bomb everything back to the Stone Age".
The EU was going to buy US energy and weapons already. This "€600 billion FDI" number is an unenforceable pledge to start with, but likely includes all of this in it. Elson points out that the FDI numbers the Chinese and Japanese have thrown out only appear to have fractional follow-through at best.
On tariffs, there's really only a "framework" ("concepts of a plan") with tons of exemptions already, and there will be even more. Brussels can easily keep things tied up until the 2026 midterms. Trump thinks he's won, and Van der Leyen wants him to think he won (cue the French and Italians whining) as he's onto the proverbial next hole (with his caddy dropping another ball).
It's been perfectly orchestrated: By appealing ego and lack of attention to detail, Europe appears to have played him like a violin.
Interesting... but... i'm a bit wary. The other direct element in this is the impact on public finances. A 15% tariff on EU exports to the US is worth... say $500bn a year after the change? So the US fiscal deficit gets cut by ... $75bn? That sounds pretty handy to me.
US tariffs could go a long way towards taming their deficit, or pay for some useful tax cuts.
Shouldn't the EU, UK, japan, et al be responding with like for like tariffs on US ecports?