Apparently, most people vastly underestimate how often things around them go wrong. For every three species that go extinct, the public knows of one, for every five weapons undetected at airport security, people think one sneaks by. This and other insights are from a surprising study by Lauren Eskreis-Winkler and her colleagues. If you are interested in the reasons for this ‘failure gap’ i..e., why we underestimate failure rates, you should read the paper. In the meantime, here is the list of events they tested and the corresponding failure gap. Some of it mind-blowing…

The failure gap across a range of questions

Source: Eskreis-Winkler et al. (2026)