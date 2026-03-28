Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
15m

Real-money "skin in the game" bets should filter out noise, force honest probability assessment, and attract people with genuine informational edges. And there's decent evidence this works; the Kalshi inflation finding you cite is consistent with that story.  However, real-money bets are a useful but neither necessary nor sufficient condition. They're more of a quality filter on who participates and how seriously they engage, but Surowiecki's two broken criteria (diversity and independence) can undermine accuracy regardless of whether or not money is on the line.  

The strongest case for prediction markets over traditional expert surveys is probably in a sweet spot of technically complex, politically neutral questions with liquid markets and many participants. Outside of that zone, the financial mechanism doesn't make them superior, and in fact may make them worse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture