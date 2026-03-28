The failures of prediction markets are predictable
It’s been a while since my last opinion piece in the Financial Times, but I have a new one out today. I focus on prediction markets, which are rapidly taking over as the go-to place to forecast all kinds of events. And while in many circumstances, they can do a good job (think ‘wisdom of crowds’ and all that), they just as often break down and lead you astray.
If you are a subscriber to the FT, you can read it here: https://www.ft.com/content/d41df5d6-bde3-4887-a233-5c0f26a7defd
Real-money "skin in the game" bets should filter out noise, force honest probability assessment, and attract people with genuine informational edges. And there's decent evidence this works; the Kalshi inflation finding you cite is consistent with that story. However, real-money bets are a useful but neither necessary nor sufficient condition. They're more of a quality filter on who participates and how seriously they engage, but Surowiecki's two broken criteria (diversity and independence) can undermine accuracy regardless of whether or not money is on the line.
The strongest case for prediction markets over traditional expert surveys is probably in a sweet spot of technically complex, politically neutral questions with liquid markets and many participants. Outside of that zone, the financial mechanism doesn't make them superior, and in fact may make them worse.