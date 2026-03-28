It’s been a while since my last opinion piece in the Financial Times, but I have a new one out today. I focus on prediction markets, which are rapidly taking over as the go-to place to forecast all kinds of events. And while in many circumstances, they can do a good job (think ‘wisdom of crowds’ and all that), they just as often break down and lead you astray.

If you are a subscriber to the FT, you can read it here: https://www.ft.com/content/d41df5d6-bde3-4887-a233-5c0f26a7defd