In the US, the full-year/Q4 earnings season begins next week, and investors will pay particular attention to these earnings and the guidance for 2026. But did you know that companies, in particular smaller companies, are much more likely to miss analyst expectations in Q4?

Previously, I have written about research that shows that US company earnings are most truthful (least deceptive) in Q4, mainly because that is when corporate results face the strictest scrutiny from auditors.

However, there is another calendar effect at play that I did not know until I read a paper by Oliver Binz and Martin Kapons. They document a distinct drop in earnings in the fourth quarter of a company’s fiscal year. The chart below shows the evolution of earnings before extraordinary items of US companies (excluding financials and utilities) from 1989 to the end of 2023. Note the fourth quarter results circled in red, which are, without exception, below the earnings released in the neighbouring quarters.

Raw earnings over time

Source: Binz and Kapons (2025). Note: Red circles indicate Q4 earnings

Since you were asking, the data above is standardised to move Q4 of a company’s fiscal year to the end of December. While most companies in the US have a fiscal year that coincides with the calendar year, this is not true for all companies.

And to answer your follow-up question, the fourth quarter effect is not a result of the year-end holidays and business winding down towards the end of December; the fourth quarter effect is also visible for companies that have a fiscal year that ends in months other than December.

To find out what is driving this effect, the researchers ran different tests. It is neither audit nor investor scrutiny nor earnings management that drives this drop in fourth-quarter earnings. The most likely explanation is that this effect is linked to the internal systems and capabilities of companies.

The chart below splits the companies in the sample by the size of their balance sheet. The left-hand chart shows that there is no drop in fourth quarter earnings visible for sales. Plus, the drop in fourth quarter results becomes bigger, the smaller a company is. This fourth-quarter earnings effect is almost exclusively driven by the smallest 25% to 50% of all companies in the sample.

The right-hand chart shows the key drivers for this fourth quarter effect. It is primarily a sudden increase in the cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Smaller companies drive the fourth quarter earnings effect

Source: Binz and Kapons (2025)

After eliminating other possible drivers of this effect, like earnings management or audit scrutiny, the authors conclude that it must be a lack of sophistication in cost and enterprise risk management systems that is driving this effect.

Smaller companies naturally have fewer resources to monitor and constantly predict costs on a quarterly basis. Instead, they are more likely to have annual cost and revenue projections that become more and more outdated as the year progresses. And in Q4, the focus typically is on the coming fiscal year, rather than getting Q4 right.

As I said above, I wasn’t aware of this effect at all, but it seems many equity analysts aren’t either. The authors document that analyst earnings estimates do not adjust for this fourth-quarter effect, indicating that they are not aware that it exists. As a result, an unusually high share of companies misses analyst expectations in the fourth quarter compared to other quarters.

Luckily, though, these missed expectations don’t seem to matter as much as they did during other quarters. I think because most investors already focus on the outlook for the coming fiscal year, they don’t react as poorly to earnings misses in the fourth quarter. Whatever it may be, the chart below shows that the share price reaction after earnings misses in the fourth quarter is more muted.

Share price reaction after earnings misses

Source: Binz and Kapons (2025)