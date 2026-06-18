My latest piece for Reuters is out this morning and I focus on what I think the true future of AI is. Not large language models running in data centres but small language models running on local desktop computers or even mobile devices.

The future of AI may be small, cheap and unprofitable

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The AI boom is built on the idea that bigger is better. A recent study suggests the opposite may soon be true: small language models running on desktop computers may be able to handle most of the ​tasks currently performed by large language models.

If that’s true, Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX’s xAI may have reason to worry. The future of AI could ‌be smaller, cheaper and far less profitable than investors expect.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/future-ai-may-be-small-cheap-unprofitable-2026-06-18/