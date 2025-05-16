Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
4h

A vast number of politicians in the English-speaking world are laywers.

Since these people who make the laws, is democracy just a job creation scheme for the legal trade?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture