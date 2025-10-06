I keep banging on about the need to invest in climate change adaptation rather than mitigation since our chances of keeping climate change under control are minuscule at best by now. In that respect, I am glad to see a study by Columbia University researchers on how much adaptation measures have already added to the economy and how much more they can add in the future.

The idea is that if people realise that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe, they will automatically adjust their expectations and start building houses differently, invest in air conditioning, etc. This resulting increase in climate resiliency, in turn, increases GDP growth in the long run because severe weather events cause less damage.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers collected data on cyclones in 109 countries from 1980 to 2019 and on heatwaves in 139 countries during the same period. Then they estimated by how much the damage from these extreme events has declined due to changing expectations about future occurrences. The chart below summarises the key result.

Between 1980 and 2019, the study estimates that GDP-per-capita growth has increased by some 0.2% per year (or 7% in total) as people became better prepared for and adapted to tropical cyclones. The effect of heatwaves was about half that, with a cumulative increase in GDP/capita of 4% between 1980 and 2019.

That isn’t much, but as climate change becomes worse and severe weather events become even more frequent, the gains associated with adaptation become larger. Until 2100, the authors estimate that climate change adaptation to cyclones can increase GDP/capita by 0.5% per year. That would mean that GDP/capita in the year 2100 is some 50% larger than without further adaptation. In the case of heatwaves, the adaptation gains could be even larger at a cumulative 56% between today and 2100.

I think climate change adaptation is increasingly becoming big business, and the investment opportunities associated with that trend will be significant.

Estimated GDP/capita gains from climate change adaptation

Source: Hong et al. (2025)