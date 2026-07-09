Synthetic Risk Transfers (SRT), where banks keep loans nominally on their books but sell the risk exposure to other investors via credit-linked notes or financial guarantees, have become big business, particularly in Europe. But the way banks use these SRT creates new risks that could endanger the stability of the financial system.

As European regulators have tightened their screws on banks and demand higher capital backing for their loans, banks have increasingly turned to SRT to free up existing Tier 1 capital. The idea of SRT is that if a bank sells first losses in a senior loan tranche to an unrelated entity, the capital requirement for these senior loans is reduced by 85% to 90%. This capital can then be used to back additional loans to other borrowers. Technically, the loans remain on the bank’s balance sheet, and the bank will still have to hold some capital against these loans, but if these loans default, the first losses are borne by the outside investor who bought the SRT. Only once a specific loss threshold is reached does the bank have to recognise losses on these loans.

For banks, these SRT are obviously an attractive proposition. For investors who buy these SRT, they can be lucrative as well since they receive not only the loan repayments but also an additional risk premium. The result is that SRTs have grown rapidly since 2019.

According to an analysis by the ECB, the main investors in these SRTs are government entities and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Still, in recent years, pension funds, insurance companies and specialised investment funds have also joined the party.

SRT holdings by investor type

Source: ECB (2026)

Anyone who is old enough to remember the financial crisis of 2008 will remember the risk transfer via CLOs that allowed banks to package loans and mortgages and sell them on to other investors who supposedly were better able to bear that risk. But when these loans incurred losses, it turned out that everything came right back to the banks to haunt them.

If there is one saving grace about SRT vs CLOs, it is that banks that use SRT still have to hold some capital against these loans, even if they sell first losses on to other investors. But the ECB studied the market and found some concerning tendencies:

Banks use SRT more to sell off riskier loans that require more capital backing. Hence, the incentives for banks are such that banks hold on to the safest loans themselves and sell the riskiest loans to outside investors.

Once loan risks have been transferred by banks via an SRT, banks reduce the monitoring efforts on these loans. After all, if these loans default, the bank no longer suffers losses. Investors in SRT thus end up with the riskiest loans that are also monitored less diligently.

Finally, the investors in these SRT themselves are linked to the banks. Banks are 57% to 66% more likely to sell an SRT to investors with which the bank has a lending relationship. The ECB estimates that via these loans, banks fund about 29% of SRT volume themselves by extending loans to investors who then use that money to buy SRT.

I mean, what could possibly go wrong?