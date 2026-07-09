Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Les Barclays's avatar
Les Barclays
2hEdited

SRT use is one area where Europe is ahead of America. US banks have also got involved too but not to the same degree as European banks + governments.

European banks do love an SRT though.

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
2h

'I mean, what could possibly go wrong?'

From a Europhile’s perspective, nothing.

Anything the EU Commission can (re)package as belonging to the commercial sphere (officially still the only EU realm the Commission is allowed to mess with since the Commission’s authority has not been expanded since the days of the single market - yes, those simple days of old - hence the Commission finds a commercial angle everywhere every time).

So, when things go south that will be the next crisis allowing a next power grab, resulting in new financial instruments and mutual debt.

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