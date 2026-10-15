Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 15

An AI translation from a note of mine:

Jurrien Timmer of Fidelity Investments argues that the AI rally has reached the climax of its historical price analogy with the 1995–2000 Internet boom. Yet today’s technology valuations remain significantly below the extremes of the Dot-Com bubble: earnings are real, particularly for semiconductor companies, and the current P/E multiples are far lower than the tech sector’s 66.4x peak in 2000.

But there is a critical caveat: real earnings do not necessarily imply sustainable demand.

AI infrastructure spending is increasingly absorbing hyperscalers’ free cash flow, while debt issuance, leasing arrangements and project financing are becoming more important sources of funding. This creates a structural asymmetry: chipmakers recognize revenue and profits today, while their customers must generate sufficient returns on enormous investments over the coming years.

The historical parallel may therefore be less about valuations than about the financing of demand. During the late-1990s telecom boom, equipment manufacturers benefited from strong orders as operators borrowed heavily to build networks. When end-user demand failed to justify the investment, orders collapsed, triggering a sharp downturn across the supply chain.

Today’s hyperscalers have much stronger balance sheets than many of the companies that failed in 2000. Nevertheless, the central risk remains: if AI monetization fails to keep pace with capital expenditure, depreciation and financing costs, current earnings could prove far less durable than they appear.

The key question is not simply whether AI stocks have reached the same point as Internet stocks did in 2000. It is whether the profits generated by AI infrastructure suppliers are supported by economically sustainable demand—or by an investment cycle that may eventually turn into overcapacity, shrinking orders and declining returns on capital.

The real test for the AI boom is not the price chart. It is the return on invested capital.

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Stephen Day's avatar
Stephen Day
Oct 15

I was in the tech industry during the dot.com years. My career survived the turbulence and I have no complaints. But the key to that success was re-inventing myself 2.5 times over the course of it, and that was hard. When I realised I needed to do it yet again, I retired. Tech is a great industry, but it doesn't stand still, so your article is a timely warning for the next generation.

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