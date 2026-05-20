Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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dan knight's avatar
dan knight
3h

If one wanted to adopt your perspective, what would you do with a 60/40 index-based portfolio? What hedge, other than selling/shorting the hyper-scalers could side step the carnage?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Spyros Andreopoulos's avatar
Spyros Andreopoulos
4hEdited

I agree, which is why I’d be curious about your math - or rather, your assumptions …

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