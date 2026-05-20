A couple of months ago, I wrote in my regular Reuters column about LLMs and why I think they do not have a sustainable business model. In a second piece, which is based on an extensive research note I wrote, I turn my attention to hyperscalers and the data centre investment boom.

This one is in the Financial Times today, so you need a subscription to read it: https://www.ft.com/content/32bf8935-8d21-4689-ae34-8b4d3d5f6d93

PS: In a third piece due out next week at Reuters, I will ponder what may happen to stock markets if the AI boom ends, so look out for that.