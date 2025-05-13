Klement on Investing

Spyros Andreopoulos
5m

Fascinating though these results are, I'm struggling a bit to believe them. During Weimar, inflation was in the tens of thousands of percent. Shouldn't that completely dwarf any local variation.

I also think that the aversion to inflation has also to do with the fact that Germans are a very risk averse lot, which means both that they save a lot and that they put their savings into low-risk products, which inevitably are bonds or savings accounts - given their fixed compensation, such savings are easily eroded by inflation. I think that explains inflation aversion as much as the Weimar story.

Wizard of Windsor
9m

This is a fascinating study Joachim. Thank you for highlighting and adding your own perspectives.

I wonder if this might also correlate with other behaviours, eg hoarding. Also, and apt to our current global situation, might this he expanded to eg gold hoarding in Asian societies, who perhaps know all too well the perils of trusting their governments and institutions?

