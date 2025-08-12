The EU MiFID II regulation introduced in 2018 has been a disaster for brokerage firms and providers of investment research. Because the cost of investment research had to be unbundled from trading commissions, sell-side research firms saw their research revenues drop by about 60% to 70% since 2018. This is simply a result of the decline in revenues among institutional investors and the rising costs, which forced them to cut costs where possible without directly affecting their performance. And that often meant a much-reduced budget to pay for sell-side research.

In the short term, this cost-cutting helped fund managers keep costs under control and protect their bottom line. Still, over time, it became increasingly clear that if nobody pays for research, the market as a whole will start to be affected in unanticipated ways.

Micha Bender and his colleagues published an extensive review study examining the impact of MiFID II on European stock markets since 2018. They examined both research provision and market quality, including liquidity.

The first chart below shows the impact of MiFID II on the number of analysts covering any given stock. Don’t try to make sense of the numbers on the y-axis of the chart because that is the regression coefficient, and instead, focus on the direction of the bars. As you can see, the introduction of MiFID II has reduced the average number of analysts covering a stock significantly across continental Europe, with a massive hit in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Slovenia, Romania, and Bulgaria in the study).

However, even in Western Europe, which encompasses the large stock markets of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Austria, analyst numbers declined significantly. Notably, in the UK, we did not see a significant decline in the number of analysts covering stocks.

One result that surprised me in the study was that, unlike large-cap stocks, small and mid-cap stocks (SMID) did not experience a significant reduction in the number of analysts covering these stocks. I would have expected that brokerage firms cut SMID analysts before they cut the ones covering large-cap stocks that interest every investor. Still, it appears that the cost-benefit trade-off is such that SMID coverage remained essentially unchanged across most of Europe and even increased slightly in the UK and Eastern Europe.

Change in the number of analysts covering stocks since MiFID II

Source: Bender et al. (2025). Statistical significance: * = 10%-level, ** = 5%-level, *** = 1%-level

One might argue that there are too many sell-side analysts in the world anyway, and that many of them may not have provided added value; however, that does not seem to be the case.

When the researchers analysed the change in market liquidity after MiFID II, they found some concerning results. Notably, stock market liquidity in Europe has declined significantly since 2018. This is not due to other factors, since the results below are controlled for confounding factors. The results below should be interpreted as the decline in European stock market liquidity relative to US and Canadian stocks with similar characteristics.

Change in trading volume since MiFID II

Source: Bender et al. (2025). Statistical significance: * = 10%-level, ** = 5%-level, *** = 1%-level

Essentially, what happens when fewer analysts are covering a stock is that it takes longer for information to spread in the market, and thus, fewer investors trade on new information. The result is lower trading activity and lower liquidity in general (including higher bid-ask spreads). Plus, lower valuations (though that is not tested in the research, but in general, we know that higher liquidity is strongly correlated with higher valuations).

So, while MiFID II has undoubtedly increased cost transparency and may have allowed institutional investors to save on external research, in the long run, it has hurt everyone because European markets have become less efficient and less liquid, thus increasing costs for every investor.