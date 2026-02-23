The long-term effects of Europe’s CBAM
I have written before about the likely impact of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on foreign nations. I have argued that the CBAM looks like a well-designed regulation that incentivises EU importers to look for cleaner alternatives to imported cement, electricity, aluminium, etc., without creating too much cost that it destroys business. Now, a new study shows in the case of China, how the CBAM can create long-term incentives to decarbonise production outside the EU.
The study looked at the likely impact of the CBAM on Chinese exports to the EU across a range of different industries. First, let’s look at the estimated impact in 2026, the year CBAM payments come into effect. The chart below shows that the authors of the study estimate that the CBAM will reduce China’s GDP by 0.01% and its carbon emissions by about 0.3%. In other words: nothing.
That is a good thing because it shows the CBAM is not going to disrupt trade or business when it is introduced.
Estimated impact of CBAM on China in 2026
Source: Yue et al. (2025)
But individual industries are affected by the CBAM more than others. Cement, steel and chemicals are the prominent examples of Chinese exports that will become much more expensive in the EU thanks to the CBAM.
In its first year, there is a quota of imports that is exempt from the CBAM. This quota will decline every year, while the range of products and emissions that are subject to CBAM payments will increase. The result is that Chinese exports of cement and other construction materials could drop by one-third by 2034 if China does not decarbonise its cement industry. Similarly, exports of chemicals could fall by 7-8%.
Estimated impact of CBAM on Chinese industries until 2034
Source: Yue et al. (2025)
This is a meaningful risk to Chinese businesses and a clear incentive for these businesses to modernise and decarbonise their production processes or find other markets to buy their goods from them.
But if these goods are diverted to other regions, it just creates lower prices there and another incentive to decarbonise their production so they can ship it to the lucrative European market.
This is how the EU shapes the global economy with its regulations. People around the world moan and groan about the data protection and privacy regulation coming with GDPR, which has a global reach. Still, we are all better off for it, because our data cannot be used for exploitative purposes (if you want to learn about some of the most egregious examples, read the book ‘Enshittification’ by Cory Doctorow).
Similarly, by regulating carbon emissions globally via its CBAM, the EU is accelerating decarbonisation, something we will all benefit from. Libertarians and free-market advocates don’t like it. Yet, anyone who has ever studied market failures knows that this kind of market intervention is important and benefits all, people and businesses.
And in the case of Chinese exporters, I am not worried about retaliation from the Chinese government or the like. China is well on its way to decarbonise its economy, and it will easily meet the requirements of the CBAM in the future because, unlike other countries, the Chinese government has understood that decarbonising the economy leads to more productive and in the long run more profitable businesses.
